LIVE: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K

India is likely to project higher economic growth estimates of around 7 per cent for the FY 2023-24 ending in March, compared with earlier government forecasts when the National Statistical Office releases its first advance GDP estimates on Friday. As per the report, an increased estimate of annual gross domestic product is widely expected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its growth forecast last month to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent.