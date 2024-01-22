LIVE: Only one individual can enter temples today, says Rahul Gandhi

As Ayodhya prepares for the Ram temple consecration, Congress on Sunday announced it will hold demonstrations across Assam and district headquarters in the state over what it said were "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
In a late night post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, "the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons."
The cold wave in North India continued on Monday morning, January 22. Several parts of the region, including the national capital, have witnessed dense fog which has resulted in delay in flight operations. People could be seen taking refuge of bonfires as mercury continues to plummet. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 7 degrees today, while the maximum is likely to reach 20 degrees celsius. Air quality around the capital was reported to be unhealthy. Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations.
In other news, all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in compliance with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. "All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai, a PTI report said. Earlier, the apex court had ordered the 11 convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.
Supreme court to hear plea against TN govt to ban live telecast of 'pran pratishtha'
Supreme Court is set to hear the plea against an order of Tamil Nadu government by which it has allegedly banned live telecast of the "Pran Pratishta" of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in the temples across the State. Tamil Nadu government has also banned all kinds of poojas, Archana and Annadanam (poor feeding) bhajans on the occasion and such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government (through police officials) per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, the plea states.
10:43 AM
Six Chinese ballons flew over or through our airspace, says Taiwan
Six Chinese balloons either flew over the Taiwan or through its airspace just north of the country, Taiwan has said. Chinese warplanes and navy ships were also detected in the area, Associated Press (AP) reported.
10:02 AM
Maharashtra: Scuffle breaks out between two communities; 5 arrested for vandalism at Mira Road
As the nation prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road near Mumbai in Maharashtra. The conflict erupted over sloganeering in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, adjacent to Mumbai. A case was registered against five accused and the individuals were thereby arrrested.
9:52 AM
Y S Sharmila misusing her family name, confusing people, fooling herself: S Ramakrishna Reddy
Y S Sharmila is misusing her family name to create confusion among people but is making a fool of herself, a senior leader of the ruling YSR Congress party, S Ramakrishna Reddy said.
9:41 AM
Sony Group has informed Zee Entertainment about its plans to call off the merger
In a major development for the media industry, Sony Group Corp has officially notified Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd of its plans to call off the merger between its India unit and the media network, ending a two-year acquisition saga and leaving Zee vulnerable to competition as rivals bulk up, according toa Bloomberg report.
9:28 AM
UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives in New Delhi, focus on advancing India-UN ties
UNGA President Dennis Francis has reached New Delhi. He is on his visit to the country. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweeted, "The visit is an opportunity to advance India-UN ties and exchange views on India’s priorities and global challenges."
9:25 AM
Rahul Gandhi prevented from entering Batadrava Than temple in Assam, allowed only after 3 PM
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his supporters were prevented from entering Batadrava Than temple in Assam. To this, the Congress leader said, "Aaj sirf ek wyakti hi mandir jaa sakta hai" which losely translates to "Perhaps, only one person can enter temples today."
9:20 AM
Local MP Gaurav Gogi prevented from entering Assam temple, BJP doing injustice: Jairam Ramesh
Congress is organising a nation-wide protest alleging 'planned attack' on its Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra. Speaking today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "We live in a democratic country. But here, even the local MP Gaurav Gogoi is being stopped. This is injustice."
8:25 AM
From Madhuri Dixit to Big B, bollywood superstars leave for Ayodhya
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was seen leaving for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene also started for Ayodhya. Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also headed towards Ayodhya for the event.
8:02 AM
In compliance with SC direction, all 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts surrender at Godhra jail
7:53 AM
Congress to organise protests across Assam, alleges 'planned attacks' on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
7:51 AM
Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations
