LIVE: Only one individual can enter temples today, says Rahul Gandhi

As Ayodhya prepares for the Ram temple consecration, Congress on Sunday announced it will hold demonstrations across Assam and district headquarters in the state over what it said were "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. In a late night post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, "the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons." The cold wave in North India continued on Monday morning, January 22. Several parts of the region, including the national capital, have witnessed dense fog which has resulted in delay in flight operations. People could be seen taking refuge of bonfires as mercury continues to plummet. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 7 degrees today, while the maximum is likely to reach 20 degrees celsius. Air quality around the capital was reported to be unhealthy. Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations. In other news, all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in compliance with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. "All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai, a PTI report said. Earlier, the apex court had ordered the 11 convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.