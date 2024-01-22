LIVE: Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations
From flight delays at IGI airport Delhi to the preparations for Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The cold wave in North India continued on Monday morning, January 22. Several parts of the region, including the national capital, have witnessed dense fog which has resulted in delay in flight operations. People could be seen taking refuge of bonfires as mercury continues to plummet. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 7 degrees today, while the maximum is likely to reach 20 degrees celsius. Air quality around the capital was reported to be unhealthy. Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations
As Ayodhya prepares for the Ram temple consecration, Congress on Sunday announced it will hold demonstrations across Assam and district headquarters in the state over what it said were "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
In a late night post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, "the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons."
In other news, all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in compliance with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. "All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai, a PTI report said.
Earlier, the apex court had ordered the 11 convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.
In other news, all the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in compliance with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. "All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai, a PTI report said.
Earlier, the apex court had ordered the 11 convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.
8:25 AM
From Madhuri Dixit to Big B, bollywood superstars leave for Ayodhya
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was seen leaving for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene also started for Ayodhya. Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also headed towards Ayodhya for the event.
8:02 AM
In compliance with SC direction, all 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts surrender at Godhra jail
All the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in compliance with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court. "All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai, a PTI report said. Earlier, the apex court had ordered the 11 convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.
7:53 AM
Congress to organise protests across Assam, alleges 'planned attacks' on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
As Ayodhya prepares for the Ram temple consecration, Congress on Sunday announced it will hold demonstrations across Assam and district headquarters in the state over what it said were "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
7:51 AM
Fog affects visibility, leads to delay in several flight operations
The cold wave in North India continued on Monday morning, January 22. Several parts of the region, including the national capital, have witnessed dense fog which has resulted in delay in flight operations. People could be seen taking refuge of bonfires as mercury continues to plummet. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 7 degrees today, while the maximum is likely to reach 20 degrees celsius. Air quality around the capital was reported to be unhealthy.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Ayodhya case Narendra Modi Delhi winter Indian National Congress Assam assembly polls Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Ayodhya Ram temple Amitabh Bachchan North India cold wave Bilkis Bano case Bilkis Bano gang-rape case Bilkis Bano gangrape case Supreme Court Gujarat government
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:49 AM IST