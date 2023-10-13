LIVE: 1st Operation Ajay flight with 212 Indians stranded in Israel arrives

Top Section
Explore Business Standard
Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
An Air India flight carrying around 212 people from Tel Aviv has arrived in the national capital early morning on Friday. The flight, AI 1140, which has been chartered under Operation Ajay, left for Israel on Thursday. World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped the Israel-Hamas conflict could be ended quickly, warning it would have a "really big impact" on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region. Okonjo-Iweala, in Morocco for this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Middle East violence could add to factors throttling trade growth, including higher interest rates, a strained Chinese property market and Russia's war in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has directed UK military assets to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, reinforce regional stability and prevent escalation, Downing Street announced in London on Thursday. A Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts and maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will begin flying in the region from Friday to track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.
9:19 AM
A 30-year-old male Australian passenger onboard a Singapore-Perth flight has been arrested over a bomb threat, after the plane was escorted back to Changi Airport by two air force fighter jets.
Several flights to Singapore including Singapore Airlines flight SQ331 from Paris, United Airlines flight UA29 from San Francisco and IndiGo flight 6E1013 from New Delhi were put in holding patterns over the neighbouring Riau Islands of Indonesia, according to a report by Channel News Asia.
Eight arrival and six departure flights were delayed, including one carrying National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who was flying back from Kuala Lumpur, reported The Straits Times.
9:18 AM
A team of dermatologists examined former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail after he complained to the jail authorities about his skin allergy.
One associate professor of dermatology and one assistant professor of dermatology have been deputed at Rajamundry Central Prison to take care of former CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jail authorities said on Thursday.
Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore skill development 'scam' case.
9:16 AM
Thirty-three children were injured after a helium gas cylinder exploded inside the Vivekananda Vidya Niketan School campus in Ambikapur city in the district, police said.
"The incident took place after 2.15 pm on the school grounds during school lunch hours when three people who were using helium cylinders to fill air balloons got injured after the cylinder and the balloon burst," Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said on Thursday.
Around 33 school children also sustained minor injuries, he added.
None of the children have been seriously injured, and all of them are under medical observation, Sarguja Collector Kundan Kumar said.
9:12 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in the national capital.
The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency. The theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.'
Prime Minister's Office said that the event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries
9:04 AM
More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, U.N. officials reported Thursday.
Taliban officials said Saturday's earthquake killed more than 2,000 people of all ages and genders across Herat province. The epicentre was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to U.N. figures.
Women and children were more likely to have been at home when the quake struck in the morning, said Siddig Ibrahim, the chief of the UNICEF field office in Herat. When the first earthquake hit, people thought it was an explosion, and they ran into their homes, he said.
8:55 AM
The United States Thursday issued a 'Level 2' travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to the country.
Reissued after a periodic review with updates regarding crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and short-term events, the State Department urged its citizens to exercise increased caution in Bangladesh. Some areas have increased risk due to crime, terrorism and the upcoming general election, the State Department said.
The US also urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Chittagong Hill Tracts Region due to occasional communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks.
8:43 AM
Hamas has made an urgent plea to international relief organisations to deliver essential medical and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, where Israel's ongoing airstrikes have exacerbated a deepening humanitarian crisis, CNN reported.
The region faces the risk of starvation and the imminent depletion of fuel resources as Israel has withheld critical supplies in response to Hamas' recent acts of violence.
Hamas issued a statement, urging "all relief, health, and charitable institutions in the Arab, Islamic, and international communities to swiftly provide necessary medical and humanitarian aid, as well as fuel, to save the lives of over two million Palestinian residents."
8:42 AM
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th.
Telangana PCC to launch a Bus Yatra of its top leaders across the state. The bus yatra will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday announced that her party would contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies, in the coming elections.
8:37 AM
Joe Biden had been to Dachau, the infamous concentration camp in Germany, several times before, but he sensed changes when he visited as vice president with a teenaged granddaughter.
It seemed as though things had been rearranged to make visitors less uncomfortable," he recalled in a memoir published two years after the 2015 visit. "They had softened the cruel edges over the years.
Unwilling to settle for what he believed was a more sanitised experience, Biden asked the guides to bring them to the gas chamber, where they slammed the door behind us with a frightening clank.
8:20 AM
The US and Qatar have reached an agreement that the Qataris will not act on any request from Tehran for the time being to access USD 6 billion in Iranian funds that were unblocked as part of a prisoner swap last month, a US official said Thursday.
The move, which stops short of a full refreezing of Iranian funds in Qatar's banking system, follows the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel and continued Republican criticism of the Biden administration's deal with Iran, in which USD 6 billion was unfrozen in exchange for the release of five detained Americans. The official who outlined the understanding between the US and Qatar was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.
US officials have strenuously pushed back against the criticism, noting that the money had yet to be spent by Iran and can only be used for humanitarian needs.
8:08 AM
Rajasthan BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of using official staff for political meetings in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The code came into effect after the Election Commission announced the date for assembly elections in Rajasthan. The state will go to the polls on November 25.
Chaturvedi, a former BJP chief in Rajasthan, pointed to Gehlot's recent travel to Delhi for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.
8:08 AM
Ahead of the polls in Chhattisgarh next month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided central security cover on a 'temporary basis' to 24 leaders of the state, including former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi, sources said on Thursday.
The MHA has ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide 'Z' category security cover to Amit Jogi and 'X' category security cover to the other 23 leaders.
Sources said that the security cover for these leaders in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will be provided till December end of this year.
7:51 AM
The US has no plans to send troops to Israel, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.
There is no intention, no plan, and frankly, no desire by the Israelis, he said.
Kirby also said there have been ongoing conversations with Israel about the continued need for continued flow of humanitarian assistance" into Gaza.
7:43 AM
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday pressed Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden's membership in the military organisation, three months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would help hasten the process in the Turkish parliament.
Many allies would like to see speedy progress on this ratification," Stoltenberg told The Associated Press after chairing a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels. Sweden has delivered on what they promised, and now we need the ratification of Swedish membership.
Sweden and its neighbor Finland turned their backs on decades of military non-alignment after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022. Their aim was to seek protection under NATO's security umbrella, and Finland joined in April.
7:41 AM
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said it cannot be denied that the terrorist attack by Hamas was the cause of the Israel-Gaza war and asserted that the immediate task at hand was to stop the violence and his party had issued a statement and adopted a resolution in that context.
In a post on X, Chidambaram said the Israel-Gaza war threatens to escalate and cause more deaths on both sides. "It cannot be denied that the terrorist attack by Hamas was the cause of this war. Hamas has earned the world's condemnation," he said.
The former Union minister said that the massive retaliation by Israel against Gaza has intensified the violence.
7:35 AM
The United States will arrange for charter flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel, the White House said Thursday. So far, 27 American citizens have died in the attacks by palestinian militant group, Hamas and 14 remain unaccounted for.
India is the first country to evacuate its citizens from Israel after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.
On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, were killed in Israel. In Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel's offensive against the Palestinian militant group, according to authorities there.
7:10 AM
In a meeting with the King of Jordan Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gave tempered remarks calling for the end of aggression toward Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian state media reported, as Israeli airstrikes pummeled the besieged strip.
We reject the practices of killing civilians or abusing them on both sides, said Abbas, who is the head of Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.
In 2007, Hamas violently seized Gaza from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.
7:02 AM
Madhya Pradesh State Services Main Examination 2022, scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue till November 4, has been postponed by nearly two months following announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections, an official said on Thursday.
Now this examination will be held from December 26 to December 31, said the official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) here.
6:54 AM
World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped the Israel-Hamas conflict could be ended quickly, warning it would have a "really big impact" on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region.
Okonjo-Iweala, in Morocco for this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Middle East violence could add to factors throttling trade growth, including higher interest rates, a strained Chinese property market and Russia's war in Ukraine.
"We hope this ends soon and it's contained. Our biggest fear is if it widens, because that will then have a really big impact on trade," she said in an interview. "Everybody's on eggshells and hoping for the best."
6:53 AM
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has directed UK military assets to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, reinforce regional stability and prevent escalation, Downing Street announced in London on Thursday.
A Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts and maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will begin flying in the region from Friday to track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.
The military package, which includes P8 aircraft, surveillance assets, two Royal Navy ships RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus three merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, will be on standby to deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region, and offer deterrence and assurance.
Topics :Rishi SunakJoe BidenNarendra ModiRahul GandhiAmit ShahArvind KejriwalIsrael-PalestineIndiaIndians evacuatedHamasGaza conflictWorld Trade OrganizationUKUnited StatesBJPCongressState assembly pollsmallikarjun khargeAAP
First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:56 AM IST