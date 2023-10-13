close
LIVE: 1st Operation Ajay flight with 212 Indians stranded in Israel arrives

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here

Operation Ajay

Operation Ajay (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
An Air India flight carrying around 212 people from Tel Aviv has arrived in the national capital early morning on Friday. The flight, AI 1140, which has been chartered under Operation Ajay, left for Israel on Thursday. 

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped the Israel-Hamas conflict could be ended quickly, warning it would have a "really big impact" on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region. Okonjo-Iweala, in Morocco for this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said Middle East violence could add to factors throttling trade growth, including higher interest rates, a strained Chinese property market and Russia's war in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has directed UK military assets to be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, reinforce regional stability and prevent escalation, Downing Street announced in London on Thursday. A Royal Navy task group will be moved to the eastern Mediterranean next week as a contingency measure to support humanitarian efforts and maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will begin flying in the region from Friday to track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

