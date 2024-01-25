LIVE: Republic Day chief guest French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

LIVE news updates today: Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
Latest LIVE updates: The chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron, will arrive in Jaipur today. Macron will begin his visit by touring Amber Fort. He will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders will tour Jaipur together. The French President's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India troops. "He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," an offical statement stated. Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the G20 Summit.
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 8:48 AM IST