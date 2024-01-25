LIVE: Republic Day chief guest French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

Latest LIVE updates: The chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron, will arrive in Jaipur today. Macron will begin his visit by touring Amber Fort. He will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders will tour Jaipur together. The French President's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India troops. "He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," an offical statement stated. Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the G20 Summit. Stating that the affection shown by the people towards him has established him as a "Jan Nayak", the Union Cabinet on January 24 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. "In 1947, the body of the country attained independence but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul took place on January 22, 2024," read the resolution adopted by the Cabinet. Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple onJanueary 22 in a grand ceremony led by PM Modi. The two main opposition parties in Maldives on Wednesday voiced concern about the government's anti-India stance, praising India as the most long-standing ally. This development came a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese ship has been given the permission to make a port call for replenishment. The statement of support by the two parties -- the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats -- comes amid the diplomatic tiff between India and Maldives after its President Mohamed Muizzu made Beijing as his first port of call early this month soon after assuming office.