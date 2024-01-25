Home / India News / LIVE: Republic Day chief guest French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur today
LIVE: Republic Day chief guest French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

BS Web Team
Frech President Emmanuel Macron

Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Stating that the affection shown by the people towards him has established him as a "Jan Nayak", the Union Cabinet on January 24 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. "In 1947, the body of the country attained independence but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul took place on January 22, 2024," read the resolution adopted by the Cabinet. Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple onJanueary 22 in a grand ceremony led by PM Modi.
The two main opposition parties in Maldives on Wednesday voiced concern about the government's anti-India stance, praising India as the most long-standing ally.
This development came a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese ship has been given the permission  to make a port call for replenishment.
The statement of support  by the two parties -- the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats -- comes amid the diplomatic tiff between India and Maldives after its  President Mohamed Muizzu made Beijing as his first port of call early this month soon after assuming office. 

'I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted,; Five-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom told media on reports stating that the star boxer has put down her gloves, taking an exit from her career. 'I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement, which is untrue,' the boxer said. Mary was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein while giving a motivational speech to children she stated 'I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I announce retirement I will inform everyone.'

The two main opposition parties in Maldives on Wednesday voiced concern about the government's anti-India stance, praising India as the most long-standing ally. This development came a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese ship has been given the permission  to make a port call for replenishment.
 

Stating that the affection shown by the people towards him has established him as a 'Jan Nayak', the Union Cabinet on January 24 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. "In 1947, the body of the country attained independence but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul took place on January 22, 2024," read the resolution adopted by the Cabinet. Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in a grand ceremony led by PM Modi.

The chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron, will arrive in Jaipur today. Macron is set to begin his visit by touring  Amber Fort. He will be received by PM Modi, after which the two leaders are expected to tour Jaipur together. The French President's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India troops.
