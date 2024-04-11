LIVE: Kharge writes to President against 'privatisation' of Sainik schools

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed that he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!" Musk posted on social media platform X. The Tesla chief did not, however, reveal details of when the visit is likely to happen. Earlier on Tuesday, news agency Reuters had reported that the billionaire would visit India later this month and was expected to make an announcement about his plans to invest in the country and open a new manufacturing unit here. In an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of killing three of his children in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” Haniyeh confirmed the deaths Wednesday, stating his sons “were martyred on the road to liberating Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.” Ismail Haniyeh lives in exile in Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based. “The criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and murder and does not value any standards or laws,” he said in the phone interview.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board. The probe agency had filed a charge sheet against four people in the case, including three alleged associates of the Okhla lawmaker. The court listed the matter for April 18 as ED sought some time to file documents supporting its application
Delhi Vigilance Department fires CM Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar
The Delhi Vigilance Department has fired Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, citing "illegal appointment." The decision to sack Bibhav Kumar comes in light of a 2007 case against him for 'assault and use of criminal force to obstruct a public servant from doing his duty.' Read here for a more detailed story.
10:29 AM
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Phule on Jayanti
10:14 AM
Congress chief Kharge writes to President Murmu against 'privatisation' of Sainik schools
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, demanding an annulment of MoUs signed by the central government to "privatise" Sainik schools. Kharge referred to an investigative report based on an RTI reply, which claimed that Sainik Schools are being privatised using a new PPP model introduced by the Centre, and "now 62 per cent of these schools are said to be owned by the BJP-RSS leaders".
9:54 AM
South Korea's PM and top presidential officials offer to resign after poll defeat
After the conservative ruling party suffered a huge defeat in parliamentary polls, South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and senior presidential officials offered to resign en masse on Thursday. The results of Wednesday's elections were a big political setback to President Yoon Suk Yeol, likely setting back his domestic agenda and leave him facing an political offensive by his liberal opponents during his remaining three years in office.
9:49 AM
India-US Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting commences at US Army Pacific HQ
The Indian team led by Lt Gen TK Aich DCOAS (Strategy), was briefed on the capabilities of the Lightning Academy and Aviation Brigade. The ESG meeting sets the framework to discuss and plan engagements on defence cooperation between India and the US.
9:44 AM
Anti-corruption body upholds attachment order of National Herald’s assets worth Rs 751.9 crore
After exhaustive hearings, the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has upheld the provisional attachment order of assets of Rs 751.9 crore in connection with a high-profile money laundering case involving Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and Young India (YI). Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case.
9:39 AM
9:36 AM
Special teams formed by cops to nab those who assaulted Muslim student over 'love jihad' claim
Pune police has formed special teams to nab the persons, who allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old male Muslim student at the the state-run Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), accusing him of engaging in 'love jihad', an top official said.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the victim was accompanying two female students on the campus, the official said. 'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.
9:26 AM
Top US trade delegation to visit India to explore opportunities in agribusiness sector
A trade delegation will visit India later this month to explore opportunities in the country's agribusiness sector. "India represents a growth economy for the US agribusinesses seeking to capture an increasing share of the household food purchases in the fifth-largest economy in the world," said Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affair Alexis Taylor.
9:23 AM
9:20 AM
One killed, five wounded when shooters open fire on crowd in DC neighbourhood
A man was killed and five others — including two children — were injured in a barrage of gunfire on Wednesday in Washington DC. The shooting happened just after 6:00 pm in the Carver Langston neighbourhood of Washington, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said.
8:39 AM
