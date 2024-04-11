LIVE: Musk confirms India visit, says looking forward to meeting PM Modi



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board. The probe agency had filed a charge sheet against four people in the case, including three alleged associates of the Okhla lawmaker. The court listed the matter for April 18 as ED sought some time to file documents supporting its application

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed that he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!" Musk posted on social media platform X. The Tesla chief did not, however, reveal details of when the visit is likely to happen. Earlier on Tuesday, news agency Reuters had reported that the billionaire would visit India later this month and was expected to make an announcement about his plans to invest in the country and open a new manufacturing unit here.In an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of killing three of his children in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” Haniyeh confirmed the deaths Wednesday, stating his sons “were martyred on the road to liberating Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.” Ismail Haniyeh lives in exile in Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based. “The criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and murder and does not value any standards or laws,” he said in the phone interview.