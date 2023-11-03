Home / India News / LIVE: Congress seeks total revamp of Air Pollution Act amid worsening AQI
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Congress seeks total revamp of Air Pollution Act amid worsening AQI

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Key Events

10:53 AM

8:20 AM

10:53 AM

The Congress on Friday voiced concern over rising air pollution in the country and called for a total revamp of the Air Pollution Act and air quality standards to make them stringent and effective.
 
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said The Air Pollution (Control and Prevention) Act came into being in 1981. Thereafter, ambient air quality standards were announced in April 1994 and later revised in October 1998, he noted.

10:36 AM

The Income Tax Department conducted searches in various locations in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

The raids were carried out at several locations allegedly linked to the late DMK leader Vasugi Murugesan and Tamil Nadu Minister and Highways and PWD Minister EV Velu. IT officers conducted searches at late Vasugi Murugan's sisters house and a location liked to EV Velu

10:29 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says, "First of all, it is wrong to think that the Delhi Government can control pollution completely because the matter of pollution is not of Delhi alone...Sources outside Delhi cause twice the pollution here than the sources within Delhi. So, the Delhi Government is working on a war-footing. It is a result of the efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal that as per the report of the Central Government, Delhi experienced more than 200 days of good air quality. But the task remains. The 10-15 days after 1st November weather changes take place. We will focus more to control the situation."

10:21 AM

Anthony Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister in seven years to visit China in recognition that bilateral relations have improved after crashing to unprecedented depths over trade and security differences that remain largely unresolved.

The election of Albanese's center-left government last year after nine years of conservative rule created an opportunity for a reset. His three-day visit that starts Saturday will take him to Shanghai then Beijing, though details about his itinerary are limited.

10:08 AM

As the Telugu Desam Party decided not to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, political parties in the state are trying to woo the party's sympathisers by showering praise on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who was released from a prison recently.

Naidu walked out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison on October 31 after spending 53 days in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

10:01 AM

9:55 AM

Kolkata Police has summoned officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal and the online ticket booking portal following a complaint lodged alleging black marketing of tickets for Sunday's ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa, an officer said.

The police issued notices to CAB and the online ticket booking portal asking them to appear before them on Thursday but none of the representatives of the CAB and the online ticket booking portal appeared before them, the officer said.

9:24 AM

Hours after Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarage Patil ended his fast-unto-death state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with the activist and assured him that a viable solution for reservation was being worked on.

The Maratha activist agreed to call off his protest and gave the state two months time to come good on its promise of reservation for the Maratha community.

9:13 AM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday held a discussion with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the inaugural AI Safety Summit, and declared artificial intelligence as "one of the most disruptive forces in history", CNN reported.

"AI will be a force for good most likely," Musk said. "But the probability of it going bad is not zero per cent."

8:53 AM

Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa has written to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the non-prorogation of the House, urging him to address the issue promptly and ensure the sanctity and dignity of Vidhan Sabha as it is 'affecting the functioning of the legislative body and rights of its members'.

In his letter to the Speaker, Bajwa said that the practice of Non-Prorogation of the House has significantly hindered the fundamental right of Members to seek information on matters of public interest.

8:36 AM

The iconic mini train of Matheran near Mumbai will be back on track from November 4, ahead of Diwali holidays, Central Railway has announced.

Issuing a release on Thursday, CR said two Down services from Neral for Matheran at 8.50 am and 10.50 am and two Up services from Matheran to Neral at 2.45 pm and 4 pm will be operated.

8:23 AM

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that the AIMIM takes money from the BJP and fields candidates against the Congress in various states.

Owaisi alleged that Gandhi makes such allegation against him because of the latter's hatred towards his religious identity.

Addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy near here Thursday night, he took strong exception to Gandhi's accusation that the AIMIM, after taking money from the BJP, fields candidates wherever the Congress is fighting the BJP.

8:23 AM

Israeli troops battling Hamas militants encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000 US and Arab leaders raised pressure on Israel to ease its siege of Gaza and at least briefly halt its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel sparked the war, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading to the region for talks Friday in Israel and Jordan following President Joe Biden's suggestion for a humanitarian pause in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more foreign nationals and wounded. Around 800 people left over the past two days.

8:20 AM

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who underwent more than 20 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, criticized the central government for the agency's actions, asserting that the raid is merely a pretext to harass individuals.

Speaking to ANI after the ED questioning, the minister claimed that the federal agency did not find anything suspicious from his residence during its search. "Raid is just an excuse to harass people. They (ED) received nothing during the search. They have got orders from the above...I feel that in this country saying truth and doing politics for the poor is a sin," he said.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressJairam Rameshair pollutionDelhi governmentAAP governmentEnforcement Directoratecentral governmentcentral agenciesIsrael-PalestineisraelHamasGazaAntony BlinkenUnited StatesAsaduddin OwaisiBJP

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

