LIVE: Delhi Assembly in session today, first since CM Kejriwal's arrest

Members of the Delhi Assembly will congregate for the first time today since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a case linked to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 28. Delhi's health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced that a session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on Wednesday, hours after Kejriwal issued orders to him to address the shortage of medicines from jail.

A ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in US' Baltimore on Tuesday causing it to collapse into water, leaving at least six people dead. Manned entirely by an Indian crew, the container ship Dali momentarily lost power and crashed into the bridge. Rescue operations have been called off. About 35,000 people used the bridge every day, a report by Bloomberg stated. The annual value of goods going over is about $28 billion, according to the American Trucking Associations.

“We rely on our infrastructure systems for our daily needs, for a huge amount of the goods that we get in the United States from overseas and to have it cut off so suddenly, it’s a huge crisis,” Yonah Freemark, a researcher at the Urban Institute, was quoted as saying. Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated the Centre will consider revoking the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with the JK Media Group, Shah said: "We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police was not trusted but today they are leading the operations."