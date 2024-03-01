LIVE: PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, W Bengal today; unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday. PM Modi will be part of the programme where various projects in the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors will be inaugurated, the Prime Minister's Office stated.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday night. Potential candidates for the Lok Sabha polls were discussed at the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states governed by the saffron party were present. BJP is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. The first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including PM Modi and Shah, news agency ANI reported. The meeting saw the participation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday and discussed artificial intelligence (AI) for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world." At least 43 people and left 22 others were injured in a fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital, authorities said on Friday. The blaze broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant on the building's first floor and spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop. "Thirty-three people died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 10 at (the nearby) Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery," Sen said.
Driver, whose vehicle hit ex-Intel India head, says he lost control over cab as he dozed off Thane
The driver of the cab that fatally knocked down former Intel India country head Avtar Saini in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, has told cops that he lost control over the vehicle as he dozed off because he was driving all night, an official said today.
10:09 AM
US Congress gives nod to short-term extension to avoid shutdown, buy more time for final spending agreement
The US Congress passed another short-term spending measure Thursday that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22, avoiding a shutdown for parts of the federal government that would otherwise kick in Saturday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
10:00 AM
Manipur police arrests 3 members of banned KCP(N)
Cops in Manipur have arrested three members of the banned KCP (N) from Imphal West district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, an official statement said today. A police officer said that the arms and ammunition recovered from them are suspected to have been looted from security forces earlier. Five mobile handsets and Rs 4 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession.
9:28 AM
Prices of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 25 in India from today
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in India were raised by Rs 25 today. In Delhi, these cylinders would cost Rs 1,795 apiece to buyers.
The price of this cylinder would be Rs 1,749 apiece in Mumbai. These cylinders would cost Rs 1,911 and Rs 1,960.5 respectively in Kolkata and Chennai.
8:46 AM
Fire at seven-storey building in Dhaka kills at least 43
A fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital overnight has killed at least 43 people and left 22 others injured, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today. The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant on the building's first floor and quickly spread to the upper floors.