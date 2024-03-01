LIVE: PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, W Bengal today; unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday. PM Modi will be part of the programme where various projects in the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors will be inaugurated, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday night. Potential candidates for the Lok Sabha polls were discussed at the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states governed by the saffron party were present. BJP is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. The first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including PM Modi and Shah, news agency ANI reported. The meeting saw the participation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday and discussed artificial intelligence (AI) for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world." At least 43 people and left 22 others were injured in a fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital, authorities said on Friday. The blaze broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant on the building's first floor and spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop. "Thirty-three people died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 10 at (the nearby) Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery," Sen said.