LIVE news: PM Modi meets Bill Gates, holds talks on AI for public good
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday night. Potential candidates for the Lok Sabha polls were discussed at the meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states governed by the saffron party were present. BJP is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. The first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including PM Modi and Shah, news agency ANI reported. The meeting saw the participation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday and discussed artificial intelligence (AI) for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."
At least 43 people and left 22 others were injured in a fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital, authorities said on Friday. The blaze broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant on the building's first floor and spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop. "Thirty-three people died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 10 at (the nearby) Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery," Sen said.
9:28 AM
Prices of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 25 in India from today
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in India were raised by Rs 25 today. In Delhi, these cylinders would cost Rs 1,795 apiece to buyers.
The price of this cylinder would be Rs 1,749 apiece in Mumbai. These cylinders would cost Rs 1,911 and Rs 1,960.5 respectively in Kolkata and Chennai.
8:46 AM
Fire at seven-storey building in Dhaka kills at least 43
A fire at a seven-storey building in the central part of the Bangladesh capital overnight has killed at least 43 people and left 22 others injured, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today. The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at a restaurant on the building's first floor and quickly spread to the upper floors.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 8:54 AM IST