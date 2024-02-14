LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019. PM Modi said on X, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS society during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The temple, which will be opened to the public from March 1, is the second big Hindu temple to be inaugurated in the UAE. PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event on Tuesday. In 2015, 13.5 acres of land and permission to build a temple were given by the crowned prince of Abu Dhabi. The foundation for the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019.

Ex-Congress President Sonia Gandhi will file on Wednesday her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported today citing party sources. Sonia Gandhi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president. It will be her first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated its president Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan instead of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.This comes after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari withdrew from the prime ministerial race, who emphasised that his party would support ex-premier Nawaz without being part of the new government. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif, 74, has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, 72, as a candidate for the position of prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, 50, for chief minister of Punjab province.