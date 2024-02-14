LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019. PM Modi said on X, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or the BAPS society during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The temple, which will be opened to the public from March 1, is the second big Hindu temple to be inaugurated in the UAE. PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event on Tuesday. In 2015, 13.5 acres of land and permission to build a temple were given by the crowned prince of Abu Dhabi. The foundation for the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019.
Ex-Congress President Sonia Gandhi will file on Wednesday her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported today citing party sources. Sonia Gandhi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president. It will be her first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated its president Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan instead of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.This comes after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari withdrew from the prime ministerial race, who emphasised that his party would support ex-premier Nawaz without being part of the new government. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif, 74, has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, 72, as a candidate for the position of prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, 50, for chief minister of Punjab province.
Adani Green Energy Limited operationalizes 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda
"Delighted to share that Adani Green Energy has ignited the first capacity of the world's largest renewable energy project, activating 551 MW of solar power. A testament to our collective dream of sustainability, this milestone in Khavda, Kutch, kickstarts our journey towards a 30 GW green energy plant," Gautam Adani wrote on X.
Sonia Gandhi reaches Jaipur to file RS poll nomination; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her
Ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur today morning to file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. She landed at the Jaipur airport accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She was received by senior leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others.
ED undertakes searches in money laundering case in Rajasthan
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector. The raids are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
India-UAE is perhaps the most comprehensive partnership India has with any of countries: Foreign Secretary
India, UAE signed 10 MoUs ranging from supply chain services to linking of digital payment platforms during PM Modi's visit, says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
Second leg of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand cancelled
The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was set to begin on Wednesday, has been cancelled, a party official said. According to party sources, the cancellation took place as Rahul Gandhi ushed to Delhi to take part in the farmers' agitation in the national capital.
You can imagine how proud we all are. NDA govt will also be alert, says Cong leader Ashok Gehlot
"She (Sonia Gandhi) could have gone to any state and become a Rajya Sabha Member, but if she has chosen Rajasthan, this news will go across the world that Sonia Gandhi has chosen. Rajasthan will be discussed across the country as we all as the world. Someone who is so experienced is coming here to file her nomination. You can imagine how proud we all are. NDA Government will also be alert now, " says former Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says
Devotees took holy dip and offered prayers at Dadhashwamedh Ghat in Benares
Devotees took holy dip and offered prayers at Dadhashwamedh Ghat in Benares, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.
