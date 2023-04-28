The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday intercepted a drone infiltrating from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector by firing at it forcing it to return,officials said.
"A drone entering from the Pakistan side has been intercepted (by fire) by alert BSF troops in Gurdaspur Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan. Search operation underway," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.
China's military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defence ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.