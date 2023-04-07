Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets rockets into southern Israel early Friday, with the region edging closer toward war following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site and a rare rocket attack from neighbouring Lebanon, the AP reported.





'Twitter Verified' has mass unfollowed all verified accounts within a few hours. The account has unfollowed nearly 225,000 accounts since yesterday. Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within images

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Tibet's Xizang region. No casualties have been reported yet and no damages have been detected as of now. The quake occurred at 23:32:20 IST on Thursday.