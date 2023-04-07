close

Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

BS Web Team New Delhi
Benjamin Netanyahu

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets rockets into southern Israel early Friday, with the region edging closer toward war following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site and a rare rocket attack from neighbouring Lebanon, the AP reported. 
First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

