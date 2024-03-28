LIVE: US flags Arvind Kejriwal case again, mentions frozen Cong accounts

The bodies of two construction workers were found in the cold waters of Baltimore Harbour submerged in their red pickup truck. They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, a native of Mexico, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, originally from Guatemala. A cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday. The container vessel Dali, which was manned by an Indian crew of 22, momentarily lost power and collided with the bridge.



The Ministry of Culture has pared down the powers of the Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) Chairman, V Nagdas, barring him from taking any “administrative actions”, without consulting the ministry, The Indian Express reported today. Nagdas, a painter and printmaking artist from Kerala, was appointed to the post on March 13 last year.

After India summoned a senior US diplomat on Wednesday and objected to the State Department’s remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the US reiterated that it “follows these actions closely” and “encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes”. “We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party’s allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues,” the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. The official was responding to a question on India summoning the US diplomat over comments on CM Kejriwal’s arrest, and the freezing of the Congress’s bank account.