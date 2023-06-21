Home / India News / LIVE: Coming together of 180 nations historic, says PM Modi on Yoga Day

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 3:12 AM IST
Live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'.

3:46 AM Jun 23

3:02 AM Jun 23

Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake

3:01 AM Jun 23

Fire breaks out at furniture godown in UP's Kaushambi

4:51 AM Jun 23

If revolt had failed, Shinde would've shot himself, claims Maha Minister

A Maharashtra Shiv Sena Minister has claimed that if the rebellion by the 40 MLAs and other independents in June 2022 which toppled the then ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had failed, then their leader Eknath Shinde could have committed suicide.

Making the sensational claim, School Education Minister Deepak V. Kesarkar contended that he was very close to Shinde and they would regularly exchangeAnotes so he was privy to the information.

4:18 AM Jun 23

Fire breaks out in a surgical equipment factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area

A fire broke out at a surgical equipment factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 6.32 a.m.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review heatwave preparedness with the affected states over a video conference at noon today, informed health department sources.
 
Mandaviya, on Tuesday, while chairing a high-level meeting in the national capital to review public health preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of the country, said that a team of officers will be sent to states experiencing heatwaves to assist the state governments.

3:12 AM Jun 23

3:08 AM Jun 23

Yoga Day: MP minister Narottam Mishra performs yoga with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday, participated in the International Yoga Day programme with inmates at Bhopal Central Jail.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday also participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Apart from that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen performing Yoga in Haridwar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to perform yoga at garrison ground in Jabalpur.

PM Modi interacts with group of eminent US academicians in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology in New York on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Energising India-US knowledge partnership. PM @narendramodi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology."

Indian Army personnel on Wednesday performed Yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande also performed Yoga at Delhi Cantonment in the national capital.

Fire breaks out at furniture godown in UP's Kaushambi

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters on Tuesday night, officials said. The fire also spread to a nearby nursing home building which necessitated the shifting of the patients.

"A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiInternational Yoga DayUS India relations GambiaPharmaceuticalDhruva JaishankarChinaCough syrupyogaToday News

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 2:49 AM IST

