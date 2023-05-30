LIVE: Should be ashamed, says FM over Rahul's remark on govt's China policy

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Indian government policies on China, and said that he should be ashamed of his remarks. "He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed while taunting the government of India on China issue. He is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador but he doesn't listen to what our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says on the topic," she said.

After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Monday projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the BJP in the upcoming elections. Reportedly, the discussion between the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi with the Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot lasted for four long hours in the national capital on Monday.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey during his four-day long visit to the state. Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region. Read More