LIVE: Should be ashamed, says FM over Rahul's remark on govt's China policy

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Indian government policies on China, and said that he should be ashamed of his remarks. "He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed while taunting the government of India on China issue. He is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador but he doesn't listen to what our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says on the topic," she said.
Key Event

9:12 AM May 23

Tripura CM praises PM Modi's leadership in establishing corruption-free governance

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the central government has ushered in a remarkable era of corruption-free governance.

"The present central government under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi has ushered in a remarkable era of corruption-free governance. Gone are the days of scandal and corruption that plagued the previous government and Prime Minister Modi's government is a shining example of transparency, said Saha during a media interaction in Agartala on the occasion of Narendra Modi's 9th anniversary as the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were spent in service, good governance, and in the welfare of the poor. Prime Minister always considers himself a servant and for this, he always engages himself in working for the poor people and the government.

9:07 AM May 23

Maha CM reviews monsoon preparedness, asks civic bodies to conduct 3rd party structural audit of buildings

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed all civic bodies in the state to conduct third-party structural audits of dangerous buildings by good engineering institutes instead of relying upon the audit reports obtained by housing societies.

The proactive move will prevent loss of life, Shinde said on Monday at the Sahyadri Guest House here during a meeting on monsoon preparedness of all agencies in the state.

He gave the directive on structural audit when he was informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that it had shifted tenants from 27 of the 226 buildings which were declared unsafe.

8:43 AM May 23

Kerala: Narrow escape for 3 tourists as houseboat sinks in Alappuzha lake

Three tourists had a narrow escape after a houseboat they were cruising sank in a lake at Kerala's Alappusha district on Monday, the police said.

According to Pulinkunnu police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, and no injury to anyone was reported.

All three tourists who were in the houseboat were rescued safely, officials said.

8:35 AM May 23

9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital

ine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Several of the victims were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims.

The nine victims included six adults and three children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said.

8:34 AM May 23

Rahul Gandhi to deliver lecture at Standford University, meet with lawmakers during his US trip

Former Congress president, who is all set to leave for the US, will be attending several programmes there that include a lecture at California's Stanford University, and meetings with lawmakers, think tanks and others.

IANS report citing a Congress source said that Gandhi, who is set to leave for the US trip on Tuesday, will be attending several programmes over a week.

The report said that the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will attend several programmes in Washington DC that includes his speech at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

8:33 AM May 23

Indian-origin student shot dead by unknown men in US: Report

A 21 year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philadelphia, a media report said.

Jude Chacko, hailing from Kerala's Kollam district, was gunned down while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported.

His parents migrated to the US more than 30 years ago.

Chacko, a student who also worked part-time, was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, the report said citing police officials.

8:30 AM May 23

7 dead, 16 injured in Jammu road accident

At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu district, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place in the Jhajjar Kotli area after the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Katra town from Amritsar.

"Four critically injured passengers have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, while 12 others are being locally treated," the police added.

8:29 AM May 23

"He should be ashamed," Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on Centre's policy on China

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Indian government policies on China, and said that he should be ashamed of his remarks.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed while taunting the government of India on China issue. He is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador but he doesn't listen to what our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says on the topic," she said.

Sitharaman's statement came weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response in whcih he referred to Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the Chinese ambassador to India during the Doklam crisis. Congress leader had attacked the government, suggesting that new territory had been lost to China's salami slicing.

 

8:26 AM May 23

"Have decided to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly": KC Venugopal after meet with CM Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Monday projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Reportedly, the discussion between the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi with the Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot lasted for four long hours in the national capital on Monday.

Talking to the media after the discussion, KC Venugopal said, "We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal."

 

8:25 AM May 23

Amit Shah meets Manipur governor after reviewing situation in violence-hit state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey during his four-day long visit to the state.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.

He held a meeting in the presence of Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka among other officials concerned in the state as well as the Centre.

8:24 AM May 23

North Korea confirms plan to launch its first military spy satellite in June

North Korea on Tuesday confirmed plans to launch its first military spy satellite in June and described such capacities as crucial for monitoring the United States' reckless military exercises with rival South Korea.

The statement came a day after North Korea notified Japanese authorities that it plans to launch the satellite sometime between May 31 and June 11, and that the event may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he ordered Japan's Self Defense Forces to shoot down the satellite or debris, if any entered Japanese territory.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanRahul GandhiAmit ShahNarendra ModiManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalSatyendar JainBJPCongressmallikarjun khargeAshok GehlotSachin PilotrajasthanIndia China border rowManipurAAPPoliticsProtest

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

