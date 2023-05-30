LIVE: Should be ashamed, says FM over Rahul's remark on govt's China policy

Catch live updates from across the globe here
After a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Monday projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the BJP in the upcoming elections. Reportedly, the discussion between the Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi with the Rajasthan CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot lasted for four long hours in the national capital on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey during his four-day long visit to the state. Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.
First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:22 AM IST