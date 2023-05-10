Home / India News / LIVE: Imran Khan will not be brough to court, hearing at custody location

LIVE: Imran Khan will not be brough to court, hearing at custody location

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Imran Khan will not be brough to court, hearing at custody location

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Imran Khan likely to stay in custody of anti-graft agency for ‘four to five days', according to latest media reports.
Read More

Key Event

10:33 AM May 23

At least 4 people shot dead in Tunisia synagogue shooting

10:28 AM May 23

PTI alleges ex-Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema ‘abducted’

10:19 AM May 23

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy for displaced people in Myanmar

10:14 AM May 23

PM Modi, Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation

10:33 AM May 23

At least 4 people shot dead in Tunisia synagogue shooting

At least four people were shot dead by a guard at the El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
 
The 2,500-year-old synagogue is the oldest in Africa and the attack on Tuesday night took place during an annual pilgrimage to the island, which attracts Jewish visitors from Europe and Israel.
 
In a statement, the Ministry said the accused killed a colleague and seized his ammunition before heading toward the synagogue.

10:28 AM May 23

PTI alleges ex-Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema ‘abducted’

10:19 AM May 23

ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on aid convoy for displaced people in Myanmar

Southeast Asian leaders condemned an armed attack on an aid convoy that the regional group had arranged for displaced people in Myanmar, calling Wednesday for an immediate stop to violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.

10:14 AM May 23

PM Modi, Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties. Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.
 
 

9:22 AM May 23

People queue up to cast their votes for Suar by-elections in Uttar Pradesh

9:21 AM May 23

Assam Forest Department release treated vultures back to wild

8:46 AM May 23

Voting begins for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab

8:21 AM May 23

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan: Delhi police replies to Sehar Shinwari

8:17 AM May 23

Twitter to introduce voice and video chat features: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk will not lag behind in adding new features to the social networking site. The business tycoon announced on Wednesday that users can direct message reply to any message in the thread with emojis. Moreover, Twitter is going to introduce voice and video chat on its platform in the coming days for better communication.

8:14 AM May 23

We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent rule of law: Antony Blinken

8:09 AM May 23

Imran Khan supporters gather in protest outside residence of Pakistan's Ambassador in Washington, DC

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyPTIPrime Minister Imran Khan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story