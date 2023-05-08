LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Top Section
The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.
A BJP delegation headed by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.
#WATCH | As the elections are nearing, a conspiracy is being hatched through the ED to defame the state government. This (liquor) policy was made by the BJP government in 2017. The allegations levelled by the ED are fabricated… the central agencies are acting as political agents… pic.twitter.com/FS8pcWyiQ9— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 8, 2023
One person was injured in a blast on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, the very site where an explosion took place on May 6, police said today.
The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.
Curfew was relaxed in Imphal for few hours. People were seen coming out to buy essential items with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning, officials said. Drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days, they said. The clashes broke out on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday.
Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2023
My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.
I appeal to Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations.
A low-pressure area is likely to form on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Met department said. Fishermen and small ship, boat and trawlers were advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from Sunday onwards, and into southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from Tuesday.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the IMD said, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on Monday and it is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around Tuesday. "Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea," the IMD bulletin said.
