BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
3 women died after the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district. Rescue operation underway, ANI reported. Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe according to IAF Sources. 
2:36 PM May 23

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court

2:27 PM May 23

BJP movs Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

2:25 PM May 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Karnataka Assembly elections

1:24 PM May 23

The first C295 for India has successfully completed its maiden flight

The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.

A BJP delegation headed by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.

2:25 PM May 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Karnataka Assembly elections

1:24 PM May 23

The first C295 for India has successfully completed its maiden flight

1:04 PM May 23

ED's job is to help BJP in elections, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on alleged Rs 2000 crore liquor scam

As the elections are nearing, a conspiracy is being hatched through the ED to defame the state government. This (liquor) policy was made by the BJP government in 2017. The allegations levelled by the ED are fabricated… the central agencies are acting as political agents of the BJP. ED's job is to help BJP in elections, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on alleged Rs 2000 crore liquor scam
 
 

12:56 PM May 23

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a road-show in Vijayanagar Assembly segment here, as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency.

12:51 PM May 23

Kerala CM Vijayan announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victims' kin, judicial probe ordered

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday visited the Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district where survivors of the boat capsize incident near the Tanur coast a day ago were admitted.
 
The Kerala government has also ordered a judicial probe into the incident. The chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of victims and said the government will bear the treatment expense of the injured people.

11:48 AM May 23

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Centre for Cyber Operations & Security in Chandigarh

11:34 AM May 23

Farmers break through police barricades as they join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

11:26 AM May 23

Destroyed 4,000 hectares of poppy fields in Afghanistan, says Taliban

The counter-narcotics department of the Taliban-led Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said that so far, it has destroyed 4,000 hectares of poppy fields in the country, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported. Head of the Taliban-led MoI, Hasibullah Ahmadi, said the process of destroying poppy fields is ongoing in Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab provinces.

11:01 AM May 23

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at Taluk Hospital to meet survivors of Malappuram boat accident

10:39 AM May 23

Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit to discuss alternative to BJP, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he would meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the latter's visit to Mumbai on May 11, adding their outlook is that the country needs an "alternative" to the current BJP-led government.

10:35 AM May 23

One injured in another blast near Golden Temple; previous explosion on May 6 at same place

One person was injured in a blast on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, the very site where an explosion took place on May 6, police said today.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.

10:18 AM May 23

Priyanka Gandhi a "political tourist", says KTR slamming Congress leader ahead of Telangana visit

Launching a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday described the Congress leader as a "political tourist" and alleged that her party is a "sinking ship" which needs to learn from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's "inclusive policies" in the state.
 
Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president KTR was referring to Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad's Saroornagar to address a public meeting on youth issues named 'Yuva Sangharshana Sabha' on Monday.

10:05 AM May 23

Curfew lifted for few hours in Imphal, Manipur CM thanks Shah for support

Curfew was relaxed in Imphal for few hours. People were seen coming out to buy essential items with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning, officials said. Drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days, they said. The clashes broke out on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.


 

9:42 AM May 23

Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to families of victims of Kerala boat tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday.

 

9:28 AM May 23

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday morning, an official said. A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site, he said, the PTI reported. 

9:26 AM May 23

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu receives fresh spell of snowfall

9:05 AM May 23

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal: Fishermen, small ships, boats warned

A low-pressure area is likely to form on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Met department said. Fishermen and small ship, boat and trawlers were advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman Sea from Sunday onwards, and into southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from Tuesday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the IMD said, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on Monday and it is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around Tuesday. "Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea," the IMD bulletin said.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

