LIVE: 27 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; 140 trains cancelled, 26 NDRF teams deployed

The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas. The affected people were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures.

People in several places in the state were grappling with the situation though there had been some let up in the rains on Monday morning.The flood victims at Khammam, as Munneru rivulet was in spate, said their belongings were washed away and that drinking water was not available to them. Some local residents provided them with food on Sunday, they said.

They alleged that they had got no relief from the officials. The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency.