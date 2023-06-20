Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US



Congress has launched a fresh political attack against the BJP government over the violence in Manipur, saying the people had completely lost faith in the state administration and the saffron party was not united in the northeastern state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not care about the prevailing situation there.

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored. "I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.