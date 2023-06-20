Home / India News / Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

Catch all the latest live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 2:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored. "I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

Congress has launched a fresh political attack against the BJP government over the violence in Manipur, saying the people had completely lost faith in the state administration and the saffron party was not united in the northeastern state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not care about the prevailing situation there.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

Will not give assent to University Laws Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor

All wings of govt must work in tandem to realise objectives: Odisha CM

PM Modi to launch 2 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

Manipur CM urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

Topics :Narendra ModiN Biren SinghUnited StatesUS India relations ManipurviolenceCongressBJP

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story