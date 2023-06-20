Latest Live: PM Modi leaves for his first historic state visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."
Congress has launched a fresh political attack against the BJP government over the violence in Manipur, saying the people had completely lost faith in the state administration and the saffron party was not united in the northeastern state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not care about the prevailing situation there.