Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Indian Railways resumes service on Balasore rail lines

Latest LIVE: Indian Railways resumes service on Balasore rail lines

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest LIVE: Indian Railways resumes service on Balasore rail lines

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday waved at passengers and crew and prayed for their safe journey, as services resumed following repair of the damaged tracks on both the up and down lines, 51 hours after the horrific triple train accident in Balasore left 275 dead and more than 1,000 injured.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Railways minister said work on reconstruction of the damaged tracks started soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out instructions to that effect.

Russia says it thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it's unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The Russian Defense Ministry, in a rare early morning video Monday, said its forces pushed back a large scale Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall.

Also Read

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

LIVE: Mamata Banerjee questions death figures in Balasore train crash

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Top Headlines: Approval likely for GST tribunal, S Arabia cuts oil output

Nitish orders probe as under-construction bridge on Ganga collapses again

Affordability, inclusivity are India's key strengths: Ex-ICMR director gen

President Droupadi Murmu to hold meet with President Santokhi in Surinam

Wrestlers' Protest: Punjab farmers' body protest against Centre, WFI chief

Topics :Indian RailwaysOdisha Russia Ukraine ConflictRailway Minister

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story