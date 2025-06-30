LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

Latest news updates: The Senate is engaged in an overnight session Sunday, as Republicans push President The Senate is engaged in an overnight session Sunday, as Republicans push President Donald Trump ’s major tax cut and spending reduction bill through despite strong Democratic resistance and some hesitation from Trump himself over the proposed budget cuts.

The final result of the Senate's weekend efforts remains unpredictable. GOP leaders are scrambling to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline to pass the legislation, managing only a narrow procedural win in a tense vote the day prior.

Several Republican senators initially opposed the measure, requiring intervention through calls from Trump and a personal visit from Vice President J D Vance to maintain momentum.

President Droupadi Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute’s convocation ceremony, taking place Monday at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, according to an official announcement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, two governors, and two Union ministers are also expected to be present.

Upon her arrival from Delhi, President Murmu will be formally received by Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, said IVRI Director Triveni Dutt.

Located in Izatnagar, Bareilly, the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute focuses on research and development in veterinary and animal sciences.

In a northern Idaho mountain town on Sunday, a sniper opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze, killing at least two people and sustaining gunfire for hours in what the governor described as a brutal attack.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reported that emergency crews arrived at the Canfield Mountain fire near Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 pm local time, with gunshots erupting approximately 30 minutes later.