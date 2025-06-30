Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed
LIVE news updates: Debate underway in Senate on Trump's big bill; overnight voting delayed

BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Latest news updates: The Senate is engaged in an overnight session Sunday, as Republicans push President Donald Trump’s major tax cut and spending reduction bill through despite strong Democratic resistance and some hesitation from Trump himself over the proposed budget cuts.
 
The final result of the Senate's weekend efforts remains unpredictable. GOP leaders are scrambling to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline to pass the legislation, managing only a narrow procedural win in a tense vote the day prior.
 
Several Republican senators initially opposed the measure, requiring intervention through calls from Trump and a personal visit from Vice President J D Vance to maintain momentum.
 
President Droupadi Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute’s convocation ceremony, taking place Monday at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, according to an official announcement.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, two governors, and two Union ministers are also expected to be present.
 
Upon her arrival from Delhi, President Murmu will be formally received by Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, said IVRI Director Triveni Dutt.
 
Located in Izatnagar, Bareilly, the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute focuses on research and development in veterinary and animal sciences.
 
In a northern Idaho mountain town on Sunday, a sniper opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze, killing at least two people and sustaining gunfire for hours in what the governor described as a brutal attack.
 
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reported that emergency crews arrived at the Canfield Mountain fire near Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 pm local time, with gunshots erupting approximately 30 minutes later.
 

10:53 AM

Artisans impacted by Delhi Haat fire to receive ₹5 lakh in compensation

The Delhi government will provide financial relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the 24 artisans whose stalls were gutted in the April 30 fire at Delhi Haat, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra has said. In addition to the financial aid, all affected artisans will be allotted stalls at Delhi Haat in INA free of cost for six months -- from July 1 to December 31, Mishra said.

10:46 AM

Amazon to open up its fulfillment centers in India for public tours

Starting Q4 2025, the ecommerce giant will offer a peek at behind-the-scenes logistics of packages through free in-person tours of its fulfillment centers (FC) in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

10:37 AM

Artisans making iconic Kolhapuri chappals should not be sidelined: Minister Priyank Kharge

Following a controversy over Italian luxury brand Prada's use of footwear closely resembling Kolhapuri chappals, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge emphasised that the names, work, and legacy of the state's artisans who craft these iconic chappals should be recognised, not sidelined. Taking a dig at the brand, he said that Prada is selling what are essentially Kolhapuri chappals for Rs 1.2 lakh a pair.

10:32 AM

News update: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in UP's Bareilly for 11th convocation ceremony of IVRI


9:05 AM

Canadian Prime Minister Carney says trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinded tech tax

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with US have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax US technology firms. US President Donald Trump said Friday that was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country".
First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

