LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least 10 more people were killed as Torrential rain lashed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, leading to flooding and waterlogging in several areas. Multiple trains have been diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, while more than 100 trains have been cancelled so far. Thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.
President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs. She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai. The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4. She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of Shasan Aplya Dari' and Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.
Eighth accused has been arrested in the mob lynching incident where a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef, police said. The eighth accused was arrested on Sunday. Earlier, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident. Badhra Deputy Supretindent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan told ANI that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and are closely monitoring social media posts.
9:17 AM
Russia targets Kyiv with drones, cruise and ballistic missiles
Russia has targeted Kyiv, possibly other cities, with a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, news agency AP reported today.
9:13 AM
Enforcement Directorate at AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan's home
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Amanatullah Khan today morning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Khan took to X and said, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."
8:58 AM
10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled
Torrential rain affected Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, causing the death of several people in rain-related incidents. The downpour inundated several areas, disrupting road and railway traffic.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST