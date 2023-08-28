Lawyers can solemnise 'self respect marriage' under in Tamil Nadu: SC

In a significant order on Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) said lawyers can solemnise 'self-respect marriages' (suyamariyathai) between two consenting adults under a Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) provision amended by the Tamil Nadu government way back in 1968.

Here are some other cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday:

- The SC asked Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the issue of the suspension of a Jammu and Kashmir education department lecturer who had argued before the top court in a matter related to the abrogation of Article 370.

- The SC prima facie agreed with the Centre's vehement submission on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, stating that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is “subordinate” to the Indian Constitution, which is on a higher pedestal.

- The SC has permitted former Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Prabhunath Singh to appear before it virtually through video conferencing on September 1 when it will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be handed down to him in a 1995 double murder case.

- The SC disposed of a plea related to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and granted liberty to the petitioner to seek relief before the civil court.

Following are the cases heard in the Delhi High Court today:

- The High Court took cognisance of the case of sexual assault of a minor girl allegedly by suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha and directed the authorities to ensure that the identity of the survivor is not revealed in any manner.

- The city government told the HC a notification has already been issued empowering officers for compounding traffic violation offences on the spot, and all documents available on the Centre's DigiLocker application are being treated as valid by the authorities.

- "How can you choke the lungs of the national capital?" — the HC said as it asked authorities to explain why 63 structures were present inside the 864-hectare Central Ridge forest and made it clear that those lacking protection from coercive action "have to go".

- Makers of the Rajnikanth-starrer movie 'Jailer' have told the HC that they would digitally alter the clippings of the movie which show a contract killer wearing the jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL team and making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman.

- No law gives a right to a husband to beat and torture his wife, the HC has held while granting divorce to a woman on the grounds of cruelty and desertion by the man.