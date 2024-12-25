Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following heart failure, has passed away, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. He was 91. (PTI Photo)
Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. He was 91. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
He was 91.

"MT has died," a hospital source told PTI without elaborating.

The office of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed receiving the information about MT's demise.

He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week.

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanMalayalam directorwritersKeralafilm industry

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

