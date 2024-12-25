Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following heart failure, has passed away, hospital sources said on Wednesday.
He was 91.
"MT has died," a hospital source told PTI without elaborating.
The office of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed receiving the information about MT's demise.
He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week.
