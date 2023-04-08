Home / India News / Let's spread love, harmony by adopting values of Christ: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Easter and said everyone should spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of lord Jesus Christ

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Easter and said everyone should spread love and harmony in society by adopting the values of lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the nation's development.

Celebrated as Jesus Christ's resurrection, this festival of happiness is a symbol of love and compassion, she said.

Jesus Christ gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice, the president said, adding that his life is an ideal example of compassion and sacrifice.

"Let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Lord Jesus Christ and take a pledge for contributing to the development of the nation," Murmu said.

The President has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Easter, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I convey my greetings to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian community," she has said in a message.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

