Covid-19 pandemic under complete control in Andhra: Health Minister

Coronavirus pandemic is completely under control in Andhra Pradesh with only 267 people exhibiting symptoms out of the total 15,096 people screened, state Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said

Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic is completely under control in Andhra Pradesh with only 267 people exhibiting symptoms out of the total 15,096 people screened, state Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said.

The Minister said there was no reason to worry, reflecting on these tests conducted in the past two weeks.

"Currently, all these patients are undergoing treatment at their homes. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy always alerts the health department on Covid tests," said Rajini in a statement on Friday.

Amid rising Covid cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a video conference with state health ministers to learn about their efforts.

During this meeting, Rajini requested the Centre to allot 20 lakh more Covid booster vaccines doses to the southern state, including requesting the Centre to make the National Health Mission to bear the cost of running oxygen plants, primary health centres and others.

Also, health ministers from other states had also apprised the Union Minister on the virus situation in their respective states.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

