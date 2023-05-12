Leveraging tech for projects in line with PM Gati Shakti vision: MoHUA

Over the last few years, technology has played a key role in improving project implementation, and leveraging new-age technologies for collaborating data among various projects is also in line with the prime minister's Gati Shakti vision, a top official said on Friday.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), made the remarks at the knowledge-sharing conference 'Leveraging Technology in Project Implementation' here which was led by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

During the inaugural session, Joshi said, over the last few years, technology has played a key role in improving project implementation, by construction and infrastructure agencies.

"Leveraging new-age technologies for collaborating data among various projects is also in line with the prime minister's vision of Gati Shakti master plan, and is going to help the upcoming projects in the country," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NCRTC.

The conference brought together professionals from diverse disciplines, thought leaders, and industry experts for knowledge and experience sharing.

The NCRTC has deployed multiple tech tools like BIM, CDE, and Wrench for efficient delivery of the country's first regional rail project -- RAPIDEX, it said.

"Tech solutions adopted from the planning stage itself, like Building Information Modelling (BIM), Common Data Environment (CDE), and Wrench proved very efficient and cost-effective," said Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC.

"These tools enabled seamless collaboration between a large number of consultants, contractors, and designers," he said.