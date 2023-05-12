

Some of the other cases heard by the apex court are: The Supreme Court, which heard a few cases on Friday, indicated that it may grant three more months to Sebi for concluding its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and lapses in regulatory disclosure, and listed a batch of PILs and plea by the market regulator on May 15.



-Expressing concern over the lack of committees in government departments to probe sexual harassment allegations at the workplace, the court directed the Centre and the state governments to undertake a time-bound exercise to verify whether panels have been constituted in all ministries and departments. -A day after the apex court held it has legislative and executive powers over all but three services, the Delhi government moved the apex court on Friday alleging the Centre was not implementing the decision to transfer its services secretary, a potential flashpoint in the running feud between the two.



-The apex court clarified that trial courts and the high courts across the country can consider statutory bail pleas of the accused on the ground of non-filing of charge sheets by probe agencies in criminal cases within the stipulated 60 and 90 days period provided in the law without relying upon its recent judgement. -It sought replies from the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" that the movie is not being shown in theatres in these two states.



-It said state bar councils cannot charge enrolment fees from law graduates more than the fees provided under the statutes. -The court observed the lieutenant governor has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers of the Delhi government in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD, a day after it substantially clipped the wings of the Centre's point man in running day-to-day administration of the national capital.



-Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud launched 'E-filing 2.0' and told lawyers that the facility for filing cases electronically will be now available round the clock. -Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud described as a "gentleman judge" Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who would be demitting office on May 14 after serving more than four years in the Supreme Court.



-The high court asked authorities to file by July 7 a social investigation report of convict Ariz Khan, awarded the death penalty in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed. Some of the crucial cases heard by the Delhi High Court:



-The court asked the Centre to respond to a plea by a UK-based Indian origin journalist challenging cancellation of her OCI card for her alleged involvement in "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government. -Mayor Shelly Oberoi asserted no prejudice will be caused if re-polling is held for choosing the six members of the MCD standing committee, as HC reserved its verdict on BJP councillors' challenge to the re-election.



-Deprecating an attempt to settle a sodomy case for Rs 2 lakh by the accused and the minor victim's mother, HC expressed anguish that the child's physical and mental trauma has been "weighed" in terms of money. -It directed certain media houses and social media platforms, including Twitter and Google, to block the links of news reports and videos claiming that a Muslim man allegedly forced a woman to convert to Islam.