Home / India News / LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Addressing a press conference, the minister also shared a list of various initiatives taken by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna

New Delhi
LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of claiming credit for the work done by the city government to clean the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and said, "We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people."

Following his remark, Bharadwaj alleged that Saxena did not have the constitutional power to allocate money for projects and only the Delhi government could do that.

Addressing a press conference, the minister also shared a list of various initiatives taken by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna.

"His job is not to visit drains but various police stations that come under him. There are 350 police stations in Delhi. He should visit them. But he visits drains where work is going on and claims credit for the work being done by the government," he said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised the issue but this has been happening," Bharadwaj added.

Topics :Delhi governmentYamuna riverAAP government

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Also Read

AAP leader Bhardwaj demands apology from Rijiju for "anti-India" remark

BJP leaders protest outside Delhi Assembly over pollution in Yamuna river

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Chhath Puja celebrations only at designated ghats: Delhi LG V K Saxena

Centre rejects Saurabh Kirpal's name for elevation as Delhi HC judge

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

PM Modi meets Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Bellie

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

LG Saxena sets June 30 deadline to clean Yamuna in National Capital

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story