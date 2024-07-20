LG claims Kejriwal's health decline due to 'willful low calorie intake'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has alleged that decline in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health might be due to “wilful low calorie intake” despite home cooked food being provided to him in jail, asking prison authorities to ensure the latter adheres strictly to his prescribed medical diet and insulin regimen.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, Saxena highlighted alarming issues regarding Kejriwal's dietary habits and insulin management while in Tihar Jail.

In the letter, citing a report by superintendent (prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, he alleged that there were several instances of "willful low calorie intake" by the CM, despite sufficient home cooked food being provided to him.

Kejriwal is currently detained in Tihar Jail following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case related to the excise policy scam. He was granted interim bail in a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

"This deficit has led to noticeable weight loss, sparking health alarms due to his known medical history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus," Saxena's letter said.

Further compounding the issue, Saxena pointed out irregularities in Kejriwal's insulin administration and blood sugar monitoring. A notable incident occurred on July 7 when Kejriwal reportedly refused his insulin dose before dinner, raising alarms about potential severe health complications.

"Such irregularities heighten the risk of severe health complications," he said in the letter.

Saxena mandated prison authorities to ensure Kejriwal adheres strictly to his prescribed medical diet and insulin regimen. Emphasising the necessity for rigorous blood sugar monitoring protocols, Saxena stressed the importance of preventing any potential medical emergencies or legal ramifications.

This directive has also been communicated to the Delhi government's home department.

The gravity of the situation was further highlighted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who claimed on July 13 that Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg since his arrest, suggesting a serious illness. Singh alleged a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep Kejriwal in jail and jeopardise his health.

"The chief minister has lost weight from 70 kg to 61.5 kg since his arrest," Singh had said.

Concerns about Kejriwal’s health were also taken up in the Delhi High Court by his lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who reported a dangerous drop in Kejriwal's blood sugar levels while he was asleep. Singhvi described the situation as extremely hazardous, noting that a sudden drop in blood sugar could be life-threatening.

"Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped to 50 while he was asleep, which is alarming. A decrease in sugar levels during sleep can be life-threatening, as the person may not wake up. We urge the court to consider this situation holistically and with common sense, as three orders are already in our favour," Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Representing Kejriwal in his plea against the CBI arrest, Singhvi argued that the agency had no justification for the detention, considering that Kejriwal was already in judicial custody. He pointed out that Kejriwal’s blood sugar had fallen below the 50-mark five times while in CBI custody, describing the arrest as an “afterthought insurance arrest” without valid grounds.

"Can they keep Kejriwal under arrest until he provides the answers they want to hear? Whenever he asserts his innocence, it is dismissed as an evasive reply. Everything he says is deemed evasive. The court must determine the truth," Singhvi argued.