LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

At the base camp, the Lt Governor interacted with the pilgrims, service providers and officials and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing yatra.

"Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue. Human spirit soaring to great heights, cultural diversity, communal harmony is being strengthened," Sinha said.

The sacred journey is bringing happiness in people's lives and giving new wings to local aspirations, he added.

The Lt Governor, during a review meeting with the senior officers of the administration, stakeholder departments, SASB, police and security forces, directed for maintaining enthusiasm for excellent service, seamless coordination, effective communication, prompt response to concerns and encourage feedback from pilgrims during the remaining period of yatra.

Make sure every possible comfort is provided to the pilgrims, he added.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the security arrangements, heli operations, facilities like accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, health, availability of fire tenders, parking facilities, awareness and IEC programmes for the yatris.

The meeting also discussed the installation of fences and CCTV cameras enroute and on critical points; regular checking of food quality through mobile testing vans and the preparedness of departments, police, security forces, health and disaster response teams in view of the weather exigencies.

Sinha visited the eco-friendly, sustainable langar set up with the efforts of Rural Development Department in collaboration with Swaaha Resource Management. He also inaugurated langar installed by the CRPF, distributed jute bags and vermi-compost bags to the pilgrims. Jackets sponsored by J&K Bank were also distributed by the Lt Governor among service providers.