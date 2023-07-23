Punjab suffered losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday that the state suffered estimated losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore due to recent floods.

A detailed report on the losses will be sent to the Union government and a relief package will be sought, he said.

An on-ground assessment of the losses will be done and people will be provided compensation, he said.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy rains this month that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of agricultural land and residential areas.

Mann said the water level at the Bhakra dam was below the danger mark and the state government was keeping a strict vigil on the entire situation.

The chief minister was here to assess the situation in the wake of incessant rains and held discussions with officers of the Bhakra Beas Management Board and other officials, according to an official release.

It is a matter of great relief that the water level at Bhakra dam was still below the danger mark so there is no immediate need of release of any water from it, Mann said.

The danger mark of Bhakra dam is 1,680 feet whereas the level of water at the dam on July 23 was 1,653 feet, he said.

There is no need to panic as water level is fairly below the danger mark, Mann said, adding he asked the officers to share the information regarding water level regularly with people to avoid any confusion.

It is also a matter of great reprieve that the meteorological department had not predicted any rainfall in the coming few days due to which the water level will further recede, he said.

People must not get swayed by rumours pertaining to floods or opening of floodgates by dams until it is not verified by the authorities, he noted.

Heavy rainfall took place in the region on July 9, 10 and 11 which was far more than the total rainfall in the last one month, Mann said.

Lashing out at his opponents for politicking even in this grave situation, the chief minister said his government has done remarkable work in every sphere even related to cleaning of canals.

However, he said in the past the irrigation and drainage department had remained a cash cow for the corrupt leaders and their stooges.

Mann said these leaders had siphoned off the money meant for the drainage and irrigation department for their vested interests, adding that the state vigilance unit was already probing a huge scam in this department.

He said channelization of canals will be ensured in the coming times, adding that the proposal for the construction of a new canal for judicious use of water is also in the pipeline.

Cleaning of canals along with ensuring the natural flow of water will also be accorded top priority by the state government, he said.

The chief minister said he has extensively toured flood-affected areas of the state to assess the situation.

Detailed instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to immediately carry out special girdawari (survey to assess losses) in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority.

Mann said that due to heavy flow of water the paddy crop in many fields have been destroyed.

The chief minister said the state government is making efforts for developing areas around Nangal and 'kandi' (sub-mountainous) region of the state as ideal tourist destinations for attracting tourists from across the globe.

Mann said there is a huge potential for developing these areas as a tourist destination for which all-out efforts will be made.

He also visited the Bhakra dam.