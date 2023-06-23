Home / India News / As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

Heat stroke requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal if not treated promptly

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Amid heatwave deaths being reported in parts of the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the health ministry earlier this week.
Mandaviya said central teams would be dispatched to the affected states to guide the governments.

He also asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop short-term and long-term plans in coordination with other agencies to prevent such deaths.
What is a heat stroke?

A heat stroke happens when the ambient temperature is so high that the body is unable to sweat to regulate the core temperature, which shoots up to 40 degree Celsius (or 104 degree F). In these cases, there is a severe imbalance of salts such as sodium and potassium in the body. The high core temperature coupled with salt imbalances disrupts organs, leading to a host of symptoms.
It can affect the brain, making a person foggy and drowsy, and in severe cases may also lead to a person going into a coma. It can lead to kidney and liver damage as well.  

Heat stroke requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal if not treated promptly.
When should you seek medical attention?

If a person exhibits the following symptoms, they should be taken to a hospital immediately:
  • Their body temperature is very high but they are not sweating at all
  • They are drowsy
  • They are vomiting
  • They are not passing urine
  • They are not breathing properly.
Special consideration should be given to the elderly, the very young, and those with comorbidities, as they are more vulnerable to the impacts of heat.

How can you avoid a heat stroke?
To prevent heat stroke, avoid going out in direct sunlight, particularly between noon and 3 pm. During this time, avoid strenuous activity.

If you must go outside, drink water even if you are not thirsty. Drink other hydrating fluids like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk, or ORS that can maintain electrolyte levels.
Alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks should be avoided as it can dehydrate you even more.

One should wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting, porous cotton clothing, as well as goggles, umbrellas, and shoes.
An advisory by the National Disaster Management Authority further said that people should try to keep their homes cool by using curtains or shades, and keep their body temperature low by frequently using a damp cloth or taking cold baths.

Why are humidity, night-time temperatures important?

Dr Dileep Mavlankar, former director of the Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar, told the Indian Express that when humidity levels are high, perceived temperatures are higher than the actual reading for ambient temperature. High humidity levels also mean that sweat does not evaporate quickly enough to keep the body cool.
"If night temperatures remain high, the body does not have time to rest. If you go outside when it's 44 degrees Celsius and come back inside to a cooler place in a few hours, you'll feel better. When nighttime temperatures are low, the body finds this relief. If the temperatures are not low even at night for a couple of days, the body cannot recoup, he added.

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

