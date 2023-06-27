Home / India News / Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite, yellow alert issued

The downpour brought respite to common people from the sweltering heat

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains in the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy rain was witnessed at New Delhi's ITO and other areas.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi together for the first time in decades as heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed the two cities on Sunday.

"Southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today, 25th June 2023," said the IMD in a statement on Sunday morning.

Safdarjung, representational of Delhi's weather, recorded 48.3mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30 am on Sunday - most of it being recorded in the early hours of the day.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, waterlogging was witnessed on the roads in Srinagar after heavy rain lashed the city Monday. According to IMD, Maximum and minimum temperatures will likely to hover around 28 Degrees Celsius and 20 Degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, rainwater gushed down a street in Jodhpur, as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, IMD recorded the highest rainfall in Jodhpur at 64 mm till 5:30 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, IMD issued an alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some places over, East Rajasthan on June 29, Chhattisgarh on June 26, East Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 and West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and 28.

Significantly, rains have been lashing several parts of the country resulting in heavy damage to the infrastructure and also causing the blockage of several roads and highways.

In Himachal Pradesh, six people have died and around 10 people have been injured in heavy rains that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State, according to official estimates.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh today said, "Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited."

"The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways," the senior Disaster Management official said.

