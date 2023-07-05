Home / India News / Light to moderate rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers expected

The Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the Meteorological office predicting more showers over the next few days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The Palam weather station recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Mungeshpur gauged 8 mm of rainfall, Pusa 8.5 mm and Najafgarh 17 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days and maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (94 to 106 per cent of the long-period average of 280.4 mm) in the country in July. However, it anticipates below-normal precipitation over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

