LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Ahead of the farmers' call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the Delhi Police have tightened security and placed barricades at all the border entry points. According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border. In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh (Haryana). They are also keeping an eye on all the vehicles at Faridabad-Delhi border and Ghaziabad-Delhi border. The Delhi Police will not allow any tractor and trolley to enter the national capital from any border. At Singhu border, the police have also stationed sand-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

PM Modi will hold a massive roadshow today in Bengaluru which will pass through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday and now the second leg will be held on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka for the final leg of poll campaigning on Friday (May 5). The 10-km roadshow will be held between 10:00 am and 11:30 am from Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle. Lakhs of people are expected to take part in the road show.

Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha this week. A cyclonic circulation formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region by 8 May. The weather system will intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly northward towards central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday or Wednesday, the IMD scientists said. A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country, officials said. Calls reporting gunshots came in about 3.40 pm local time from the Allen Premium Outlets. Witnesses told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.