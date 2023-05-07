Home / India News / LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Ahead of the farmers' call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the Delhi Police have tightened security and placed barricades at all the border entry points. According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border. In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh (Haryana). They are also keeping an eye on all the vehicles at Faridabad-Delhi border and Ghaziabad-Delhi border. The Delhi Police will not allow any tractor and trolley to enter the national capital from any border. At Singhu border, the police have also stationed sand-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

PM Modi will hold a massive roadshow today in Bengaluru which will pass through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday and now the second leg will be held on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka for the final leg of poll campaigning on Friday (May 5). The 10-km roadshow will be held between 10:00 am and 11:30 am from Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle. Lakhs of people are expected to take part in the road show.

Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha this week.  A cyclonic circulation formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region by 8 May. The weather system will intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly northward towards central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday or Wednesday, the  IMD scientists said.

A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country, officials said. Calls reporting gunshots came in about 3.40 pm local time from the Allen Premium Outlets. Witnesses told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

2:22 PM May 23

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bengaluru

1:13 PM May 23

Manipur Violence

1:12 PM May 23

Wrestlers protest: Activists gear up to block highways

9:24 AM May 23

Ukraine launches more than 10 drones on Crimea: Russia-installed official

2:22 PM May 23

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bengaluru

PM Modi started his massive roadshow today in Bengaluru which will pass through several Assembly constituencies. The first part of this roadshow was held on Saturday and now the second leg started on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka for the final leg of poll campaigning on Friday (May 5). The 10-km roadshow will be held between 10:00 am and 11:30 am from Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle. Lakhs of people are expected to take part in the roadshow.

1:13 PM May 23

Manipur Violence

Total 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now & were moved to own operating bases/military Garrisons, with the help of Army & Assam Rifles. Past 24 hrs also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley.
 

1:12 PM May 23

Wrestlers protest: Activists gear up to block highways

If any action is taken against protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, various farmer activists and khap representatives might block the highways leading to the national capital, Chandigarh and Punjab, warned unionists.On Saturday, farmers and khap representatives marked several points in Haryana to block highways leading to Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab if action is taken at Jantar Mantar.Khap panchayats and farmers also started a sit-in protest at Danoda village, where they will take over roads leading to Chandigarh, Hisar, Rajasthan and other routes. Farmers also marked a point at Uchana town, which falls on the Jind-Patiala national highway and connects Punjab and Delhi.The Kandela and Majra khaps of Jind district also planned to block the national and state highways if any action is taken against the wrestlers. The khap representatives have been visiting the protest site and are seeking strict action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
 

9:24 AM May 23

Ukraine launches more than 10 drones on Crimea: Russia-installed official

Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol."No objects (in Sevastopol) were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
 

7:44 AM May 23

Manipur: Curfew partially relaxed in Churachandpur for few hours today

The Government of Manipur will partially relax the curfew from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Sunday to allow people to buy essential items.The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.
 

7:44 AM May 23

Japan PM Kishida visits Seoul to forge closer ties amid North Korea threats

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Seoul on Sunday to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing a sceptical public there as the leaders seek deeper ties amid nuclear threats from North Korea and China's increasing assertiveness.Kishida's bilateral visit, the first by a Japanese leader to Seoul in 12 years, returns the trip Yoon made to Tokyo in March, where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes that have dominated Japan-South Korea relations for years.
 

7:43 AM May 23

Royal Palace removes 'consort' from Camilla title on website, replaces with 'Queen'

The coronation day has marked a historical moment for the royal family as it kicks in a lot of changes in the titles and duties of royals. One such change is reflected on the royal family's website, which finally addressed Camilla as 'Queen' and not 'Queen Consort' anymore.According to People Magazine, Buckingham Palace has refreshed the biography page of King Charles III's wife. The profile now reads 'Her Majesty The Queen', which was 'Queen Consort' earlier.
 

6:45 AM May 23

Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, says IMD

Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal, may intensify this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha this week.  A cyclonic circulation formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region by 8 May. The weather system will intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly northward towards central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday or Wednesday, the  IMD scientists said.
 
 

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

