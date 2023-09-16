LIVE: Amit Shah to visit Bihar today, address rally in Jhanjharpur

Top Section
12:19 PM
India plans to import cheetahs that do not develop thicker winter coats a primary factor behind severe infections in some cheetahs and the death of three of them who were relocated from Africa to India, according to the head of the reintroduction project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Project Cheetah in India last year by releasing a group of big cats brought from Namibia into an enclosure at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on September 17. Project Cheetah marks its one-year anniversary on Sunday.
In an interview with PTI, SP Yadav, Additional Director General of Forests at the Environment Ministry, emphasised that the project's focus in its second year would be on breeding these animals.
12:05 PM
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has issued a notification on the change of names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.
The suggestions and objections sought a few months ago have been considered and the decision to change the names at the sub-division, village, taluka and district levels has been taken, the notification issued by the Revenue Department on Friday night said. The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, 2022 just before he resigned. However, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were sworn in a day later, had said the Thackeray-led dispensation's decision to rename these places was illegal as it was taken by it after the governor had asked it to prove majority in the state assembly. In July last year, the Shinde government gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.
11:27 AM
Ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) scheduled to be held today in Hyderabad, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the panel stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and the nation.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in his post on X, shared the message of Sonia Gandhi ahead of the meeting.
In her message, Sonia said that her party has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana.
"We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise. Congress has always stood by the aspirations of people of Telangana. Now it's time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity. The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation," the Congress former President said.
11:26 AM
Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday came out strongly in support of his father and former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to judicial custody, and said that his father will come out clean in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.
TDP leader Nara Lokesh said, "Justice is being delayed but justice cannot be denied. Mr Naidu will come out clean and he will be a standing example for an incorruptible politician."
Nara Lokesh who came to New Delhi to garner support for his father said that there was a need to educate the nation on the injustice being done to Chandrababu Naidu by the government of Andhra Pradesh.
11:24 AM
The engine and power coach of an express train going from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi to Miraj Junction in Maharashtra derailed between Ratlam-Dahod rail section in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the incident, said Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway's Ratlam division.
"The engine and power coach of the train number 12494 (Darshan Express running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Miraj Junction) derailed," he said, adding that medical and accident relief trains of the Ratlam division have reached the spot.
11:23 AM
The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi following information about desperate attempts by terrorists to revive militancy in the district, police said on Saturday.
The search was conducted by the investigators of SIA, a counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, in Pouni and Mahore tehsils based on intelligence reports that some over-ground workers (OGWs) were providing logistical help and information to anti-national elements, a police officer said.
Some electronic gadgets and several documents were seized during the search, he said.
11:22 AM
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are yet to be ascertained, they said.
"#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
11:18 AM
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has filed a private criminal case against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during a rally in Amravati district of Maharashtra in July.
The case was filed at Pune District and Sessions court on Friday.
Tushar Gandhi also filed a complaint against the Pune police for not allegedly taking action on his complaint.
"But till now police did not take any action on our complaint, Therefore we have filed a criminal case against Bhide and Pune police," Tushar said
11:07 AM
A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Kurla area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Saturday, following which the fire brigade rescued around 60 people living there, an official said.
The incident occurred around 12.10 am in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building number 7 located opposite Kohinoor Hospital, he said, adding that 39 of the rescued persons were admitted to hospitals after they complained of suffocation.
"The blaze erupted soon after midnight. On being alerted about it, a team of fire brigade personnel along with four water engines, as many jumbo tankers and other equipment reached the spot and started the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official said.
The fire started from the ground floor of the 12-storey building and was confined to the electric wiring and scrap material kept there. It was a 'level one' (minor) fire. As the flames moved upwards and the building was engulfed in smoke, it triggered panic among the residents, the official said.
10:54 AM
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 30 locations in Tamil Nadu and Telangana on Saturday in an ISIS radicalization and recruitment case.
NIA's sleuths carried out these searches at 21 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai, and one location in Tenkasi-- all in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the agency searched five places in Hyderabad in Telangana, sources in the agency told ANI.
These searches were conducted at the premises of persons connected to the case following fresh evidence about an ISIS module which could have links to the Coimbatore suspects.
10:53 AM
Poland's conservative governing party was hoping to make migration a key campaign theme ahead of the country's national election. But not like this.
The Law and Justice party is being rocked by reports that Polish consulates issued visas in Africa and Asia in exchange for bribes, opening the door for migrants to enter the European Union which some used as a launching pad to enter the United States.
Details about the corruption scandal are coming to light a month ahead of the country's parliamentary elections Oct. 15, leaving Law and Justice struggling to control the damage
10:51 AM
In the wake of the Nipah virus infection, all educational institutes in Kerala's Kozhikode will remain shut for a week until next Sunday, September 24. This includes schools, professional colleges, and tuition centres.
Meanwhile, online classes will be ensured throughout the week, the district administration said on Friday.
Health minister Veena George has said that at present, the contact list of infected persons has 1,080 people while 130 people have been newly included today in the list. Out of all this 327 people in the list are health workers.
10:50 AM
The Pakistan caretaker government on Friday announced another hike in the prices of petrol by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 26.02 per litre and high-speed diesel by PKR 17.34 per litre, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.
The rise in the rate brings the price of petrol to PKR 333.38 per litre and the rate of high-speed diesel is PKR 329.18 per litre. Pakistan's Ministry of Finance announced the increase in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel, the report said.
Pakistan's Ministry of Finance said that the decision was taken due to the increasing trend of petrol prices in the international market. No revision of price was mentioned regarding the price of kerosene or light diesel oil, according to Dawn report.
10:48 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Saturday at a Russian city near the far eastern port of Vladivostok where he's expected to see Russia's Pacific Fleet.
The visit follows Kim's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport on Wednesday and his visit Friday to an aircraft-making plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
The US and it allies are concerned that Kim's visit is focused on providing Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine in a possible arms-for-technology deal.
10:44 AM
BSF Special Director General (SDG) Y B Khurania visited the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector and reviewed the security measures taken by the force, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
Khurania arrived here on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Jammu frontier on Friday.
BSF Inspector General (IG) D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the borderline in Jammu, the BSF spokesperson said.
10:43 AM
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the party's top leaders will deliberate on evolving a strategy for upcoming assembly polls in five states in the Congress Working Committee that is scheduled today in Hyderabad.
This is the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body under Mallikarjun Kharge's presidency.
Talking to reporters, Kharge said that Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be present in the meeting.
First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 10:43 AM IST