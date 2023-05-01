LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Latest News Updates: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources.
India is fast emerging as a key global aviation market, according to the latest market analysis report of the International Air Transport Association (ATA). India's domestic air travel has continued to grow robustly and as of February, it was a mere 2.2 per cent shy of reaching pre-pandemic levels measured by passenger revenue kilometres (PRK).,
Death toll from Maharashtra building collapse rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the debris of a two-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the death toll to eight, officials said. The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day, they said.
The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed at 1.45 pm on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area, the PTI reported.
8:50 AM May 23
If we don't unite our next generation's future will be jeopardised: Kharge takes a dig at BJP in Karnataka
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called upon the people of Karnataka to unite and vote for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, failing which the future of the next generation "will be jeopardised".
Emphasizing that the unity of people in the elections as "important", Kharge sought their support in forming the Congress government with an "overwhelming majority".
"This is an important election and unitedly we all need to vote for Congress and support Congress to win an overwhelming majority. If we don't unite and support Congress today, then our next generation's future will be jeopardised," Kharge said.
8:26 AM May 23
Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured
8:17 AM May 23
Car drives kilometres with man hanging on its bonnet in Delhi
8:02 AM May 23
UP: Hoax bomb call in Purushottam Express, train halted for hours
A hoax threat call about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station was received by the railway, informed officials. The call was received by the Dagmagpur Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in the train.
According to officials, the train was given a clearance after checking.
He further added that the train was halted for four hours at the Chunar station and was travelling from Puri to Delhi.
7:59 AM May 23
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research
Ahead of the annual India-US BioPharma and Healthcare Summit to be attended by scientists, academicians, corporate leaders, and officials from both the countries, a top Indian official has urged the G20 countries to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research.
I urge G20 member countries, businesses, academics, and scientists to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research and analytics to ensure preparedness in health systems and build adaptable global supply chains that can deliver instantaneously during a crisis, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa said in a statement issued by the USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) on Sunday.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party is expected to release its election manifesto today, as per ANI report. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.
The report, citing sources, said the party manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.
7:50 AM May 23
Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi
Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources.
7:48 AM May 23
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll raises to 7, rescue ops on for last 42 hrs
Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 7. The rescue operation is still going on for the last 42 hrs, said NDRF
Bhiwandi Vardhaman Building accident in Maharashtra's Thane on April 29.