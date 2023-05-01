Home / India News / LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest News Updates: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources. 
Read More

Key Event

9:27 AM May 23

Death toll from Maharashtra building collapse rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered

Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the debris of a two-storey building which collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the death toll to eight, officials said. The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day, they said.
 
The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed at 1.45 pm on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area, the PTI reported. 

8:50 AM May 23

If we don't unite our next generation's future will be jeopardised: Kharge takes a dig at BJP in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called upon the people of Karnataka to unite and vote for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, failing which the future of the next generation "will be jeopardised".

Emphasizing that the unity of people in the elections as "important", Kharge sought their support in forming the Congress government with an "overwhelming majority".

"This is an important election and unitedly we all need to vote for Congress and support Congress to win an overwhelming majority. If we don't unite and support Congress today, then our next generation's future will be jeopardised," Kharge said.

8:26 AM May 23

Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

8:17 AM May 23

Car drives kilometres with man hanging on its bonnet in Delhi

8:02 AM May 23

UP: Hoax bomb call in Purushottam Express, train halted for hours

A hoax threat call about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station was received by the railway, informed officials. The call was received by the Dagmagpur Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in the train.
 
According to officials, the train was given a clearance after checking.

He further added that the train was halted for four hours at the Chunar station and was travelling from Puri to Delhi.

7:59 AM May 23

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research

Ahead of the annual India-US BioPharma and Healthcare Summit to be attended by scientists, academicians, corporate leaders, and officials from both the countries, a top Indian official has urged the G20 countries to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research.
 
I urge G20 member countries, businesses, academics, and scientists to collaborate and focus on evidence-based research and analytics to ensure preparedness in health systems and build adaptable global supply chains that can deliver instantaneously during a crisis, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa said in a statement issued by the USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) on Sunday.

7:57 AM May 23

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party is expected to release its election manifesto today, as per ANI report. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.
 
The report, citing sources, said the party manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.

7:50 AM May 23

Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources. 
 

7:48 AM May 23

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll raises to 7, rescue ops on for last 42 hrs

Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 7. The rescue operation is still going on for the last 42 hrs, said NDRF
 
Bhiwandi Vardhaman Building accident in Maharashtra's Thane on April 29. 

Topics :AIADMKNarendra ModiRahul GandhiAmit ShahLPG cylinder priceDelhiKarnataka pollsBJPCongressPoliticsJagat Prakash NaddaIndian aviationIndian aviation marketInternational Air Transport Association

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story