LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Latest News Updates: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources.

India is fast emerging as a key global aviation market, according to the latest market analysis report of the International Air Transport Association (ATA). India's domestic air travel has continued to grow robustly and as of February, it was a mere 2.2 per cent shy of reaching pre-pandemic levels measured by passenger revenue kilometres (PRK)., Read More