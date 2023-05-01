LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi
Catch live updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest News Updates: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources.
No article available in this category.
Topics : AIADMK Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah LPG cylinder price Delhi Karnataka polls BJP Congress Politics Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian aviation Indian aviation market International Air Transport Association
First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:40 AM IST