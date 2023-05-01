close

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG

Latest News Updates: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 171.50 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1856.50 from today, reported ANI citing sources. 
Topics : AIADMK Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah LPG cylinder price Delhi Karnataka polls BJP Congress Politics Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian aviation Indian aviation market International Air Transport Association

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

