LIVE: Emergency at Delhi Airport due to bird-hit incident on cargo flight

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Authorities at the Delhi Airport declared emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off, reported IANS. Officials said that the step was initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance. The flight landed safely and proper inspection was carried out. Sources said that bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous. In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour of Sasaram in Bihar where prohibitory orders are in place following communal tension sparked off during Ram Navami festivities, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here, Choudhary said Shah, who will be reaching Patna on Saturday evening, will address party workers in Nawada Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday as per schedule, even as he squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

9:36 PM Apr 23

7 killed, dozens hospitalized as tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois

7:02 PM Apr 23

PM Modi reviewes the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces

9:36 PM Apr 23

7 killed, dozens hospitalized as tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois

9:34 PM Apr 23

Bihar Police team, Special Task Force (STF), and Para Military forces conducted a flag march in Sasaram

FIR has been registered in the matter, 26 people have been arrested, and peace is being maintained. There is police presence everywhere. Internet facility shut in the area. We are also monitoring those who spread fake news, told Naveen Chandra Jha, DIG Shahabad, Sasaram.
 

7:03 PM Apr 23

Tornadoes kill at least 10 across US Midwest and South

Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centers, and collapsed a theater roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois. Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage Saturday morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.
 

7:02 PM Apr 23

PM Modi reviewes the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces

PM Modi reviewed the security situation and operational readiness of the Armed Forces during the valedictory session of Combined Commanders’ Conference 2023 in Bhopal today. The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan about the various discussions conducted during this year's conference.PM Modi complimented the Armed Forces for their role in Nation Building and providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries. This three-day conference of combined apex-level military leadership of the country commenced on March 30, 2023. The theme was ‘Ready, Resurgent, Relevant’, reported Defence Ministry.
 

6:25 PM Apr 23

I say the revolution's name is Rahul Gandhi, he will rattle the govt, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail said, whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government.
 

6:22 PM Apr 23

Sidhu released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months

5:54 PM Apr 23

PM Modi interacts with children on-board Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train

2:48 PM Apr 23

Pakistan-China border trade to resume after 3 years

After remaining closed for three years, trade and travel activities between Pakistan and China through the Khun­jerab Pass will resume on April 3.

All arrangements have been finalised on both sides to reopen the border point for bilateral trade and other activities under the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), Dawn reported

2:35 PM Apr 23

People are stunned by Gujarat HC order on PM Modi's degree: Arvind Kejriwal

People, who have the right to know about the academic qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are stunned by the Gujarat High Court's verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

2:21 PM Apr 23

Maha: Naxalite killed by police in Gadchiroli; encounter going on

Police have killed a Naxalite in an encounter that has been going on in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district since 10 am on Saturday, sources told PTI.

The gun battle is continuing in the Kiarkoti-Abujhmad forest of Bhamragarh taluka, the police sources said. A large cache of weapons has been recovered from the site of the encounter, they said.

The area is densely forested so it is difficult to get real-time updates. We have learnt that the encounter is still going on, said a police source.

2:04 PM Apr 23

Army man booked in MP for misappropriating Rs one crore govt funds

Police have registered a case against an Army havildar, who is posted as a clerk in the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, for allegedly misappropriating Rs one crore government funds by transferring the amount into the bank account of his relative, an official said on Sunday.

The case against him was registered following a letter written by the AMU authorities to the police, he said. The letter states that the clerk posted in AMU Mhow, had transferred government money of the unit into the bank account of one of his relatives, who is a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, Sub Inspector Devesh Pal of Mhow police station said. 

1:19 PM Apr 23

To protect wildlife in Palamu, rail tracks may be shifted out of tiger reserve

In a bid to ensure a safe abode for wildlife in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), railways and the state forest department will soon start a joint inspection to explore alternative routes outside its core area.

If everything goes as planned, the inspection to find out alternate routes for the two existing lines and a proposed third line outside the PTR core area is likely to be carried out this month, a forest department official said.

1:13 PM Apr 23

Naxalites torch bus in Chhattisgarh after asking passengers to alight, nobody hurt

Naxalites on Saturday torched a bus in Chhattisgah's Dantewada district after asking the passengers to alight, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town

12:48 PM Apr 23

Tripura CM Manik Saha unveils statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha unveiled the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya in Agartala.

The statue of the king was unveiled on Friday at the Zero Milestone near Kaman Chowmuhani in Agartala near the Maharaja Bir Bikram International Airport. On the occasion, Zero Milestone was also renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram Chowmuhani.

12:33 PM Apr 23

"Pre-planned," claims BJP National Secy Satya Kumar on 'attack' in Andhra's Amravati

BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar has alleged that an attack on his car in Amravati was a pre-planned attempt by YSR Congress party workers.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Satya Kumar said, "We went to Amaravati to meet farmers whose movement completed 1200 days. I gave a speech in support of them. On our way back police stopped my car for a check, and YSRCP workers came at us in a group and attacked our car with sticks and stones".

 

12:31 PM Apr 23

Amit Shah to arrive in Patna on Saturday for two-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Saturday evening for a two-day visit to Bihar, where he will address rallies in two districts on Sunday.

He is expected to arrive at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna around 6.30 pm and senior BJP leaders and Union ministers from Bihar will receive him, state party president Samrat Choudhary said.

 

11:55 AM Apr 23

BSF firing pushes back suspected Pak drone spotted along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border here, forcing it to retreat.

A massive search operation is underway to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.

"A blinking light (of a suspected drone) was observed around 12:15 am (Saturday) on the IB in the night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it (drone) was forced to return," he said.

 

11:13 AM Apr 23

Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching, alleges Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer."

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it.

Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

11:02 AM Apr 23

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wants to build bridges between India and US, says his aide

New York City Mayor Eric Adams loves the Indian American community and wants to build bridges between India and the United States, his Indian American aide has said.

"Definitely he's looking to travel (to India) and build the bridges between India and the US. He loves the Indian American community, he told PTI on Friday on the sidelines of the event here.

 

10:48 AM Apr 23

Tech spending in India poised to grow by 9.6% this year

Tech spending in India is poised to grow by 9.6 per cent this year and the IT spending growth is set to regain pre-pandemic levels, with 2024 expected to be even better, a report has shown.

The Indian economy is poised for a 0.8 per cent growth in the 2023 fiscal year, according to Forrester's 'India Tech Market Outlook for 2023 and 2024'.

 

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

