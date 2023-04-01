LIVE: Emergency at Delhi Airport due to bird-hit incident on cargo flight

Authorities at the Delhi Airport declared emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off, reported IANS. Officials said that the step was initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance. The flight landed safely and proper inspection was carried out. Sources said that bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous. In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour of Sasaram in Bihar where prohibitory orders are in place following communal tension sparked off during Ram Navami festivities, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters here, Choudhary said Shah, who will be reaching Patna on Saturday evening, will address party workers in Nawada Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday as per schedule, even as he squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.