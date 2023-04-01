LIVE: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50 in Delhi
BS Web Team New Delhi
Petroleum and oil marketing companies reduced the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50 per unit with immediate effect from Saturday, ANI report said. A 19 kg of Commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,028 in the national capital. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, it added.. ...Read More
