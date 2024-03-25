LIVE: Ex-Maldives prez Solih tells Muizzu to fix fences with neighbours

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu must seek dialogue with neighbours to overcome the financial challenges facing the nation, his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stated. In September last year, Muizzu, 45, had defeated Solih, 62, in the presidential polls. These comments come days after Muizzu asked India to provide debt relief to the archipelago nation. Solih was speaking at an event in Male' to rally support for Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) parliamentary candidates contesting four constituencies in Maafannu. The sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode constituency in Tamil Nadu was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly consumed pesticide. A Ganeshamoorthy of the MDMK was admitted to a private hospital by his family members after he developed uneasiness and began to vomit in the morning. He was later admitted in the ICU and has been put on the ventilator, police said. He was then shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore at around 2:30 pm with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has put out a list of 18 centrally protected monuments which it wants to delist as, according to the central agency, they no longer hold national importance, according to a report by The Indian Express. These picks have been selected from a list of 24 “untraceable” monuments, which the Union Ministry of Culture submitted to a parliamentary panel last year. The monuments which could be delisted include Telia Nala Buddhist ruins, Bara Khamba Cemetery in Delhi; Kos Minar No.13 at Mujessar village in Haryana; Gunner Burkill’s Tomb at Rangoon in Jhansi; and the cemetery at Gaughat in Lucknow.
MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu hospitalised after consuming pesticide
A Ganeshamoorthy, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode constituency in Tamil Nadu, was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly consumed pesticide. He was admitted to a private hospital by his family members after he developed uneasiness and began to vomit in the morning.
9:52 AM
News update: 13 priests injured in fire in 'garba griha' of Mahakal temple in Ujjain
Thirteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said. "Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered," Singh added. Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.
9:47 AM
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrives in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Visuals showed Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arriving in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday. His visit to India comes at a time when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Singapore. Earlier in September, Indian-origin economist, Tharman Shanmugaratnam was sworn in as the ninth Singapore President.
9:16 AM
News update: Delhi Police to set up check points on Holi to catch traffic violators
The Delhi traffic police will be deploying special delegations across significant road intersections to check drunk driving and red-light jumping on Holi. "In the New Delhi range, they have deployed around 400 traffic police personnel at 61 traffic points and around 40 joint pickets with local police. Besides regulating the traffic, the focus will be on drunken driving, triple riding, without helmet and without seat belt driving," he said.
9:12 AM
Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Alipur, no casualties reported
A massive fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Alipur on Monday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames. "A fire broke out at a factory in Alipur. 34 fire tenders at the spot," the Fire Services Department informed.
8:40 AM
Stop being "stubborn": Maldives president told to fix India ties
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu must stop being "stubborn" and seek dialogue with neighbours to overcome the financial challenges, his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said. Solih made these remarks days after Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, urged India to provide debt relief to the archipelago nation.
Muizzu, 45, defeated Solih, 62, in the presidential election held in September last year.