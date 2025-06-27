Live-in relationships go against middle-class values: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that the concept of live-in relationships is against the "settled law in the Indian middle class society".

Justice Siddharth made the observation while granting bail to a man accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The court also expressed its displeasure at the growing number of such cases reaching the courts.

"After live-in-relationship has been legalised by the apex court, the court had fed up such cases. These cases are coming to the court because the concept of live-in-relationship is against the settled law in the Indian middle class society (sic)," it said.

The court said live-in relationships disproportionately harmed women, observing while men might move on and even marry after such relationships end, it was difficult for women to find a life partner after a breakup. The court in its order passed on June 24 made the observations while dealing with a bail plea of an accused named Shane Alam, who was booked under various provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act on the allegations of engaging in a physical relationship with a minor on the false assurance of marriage, and later refusing to marry her. The applicant's counsel argued that alleged survivor had together travelled to several places but his client had been accused of making a false promise of marriage.