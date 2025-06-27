Kolkata student gangrape: Row over perpetrators' links; NCW seeks probe

The alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old student at the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata earlier this week has ignited protests and a political storm in West Bengal. According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of June 25 between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on the college premises in Kasba.

The woman had gone to the campus earlier that day around 12 pm to complete exam-related formalities. She alleged that the main gate was deliberately locked and she was forcibly taken to the security guard’s room, where she was assaulted by three men — including two students and one former student who is a student wing leader of the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to a report by India Today.

Following the complaint, all three accused — Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee (20) — were arrested between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Their mobile phones were seized, containing videos used to threaten the survivor into silence, according to a report by the Press Trust of India. Woman’s statement details harrowing experience In her formal complaint, the woman accused Mishra of proposing marriage to her, which she refused. This, she said, angered him. "I touched his feet, but he didn't let me go. They took me to the guard room forcefully, undressed me and started raping me," she has stated in the complaint, according to a report by NDTV.

She alleged that the accused demanded she prove her loyalty to the Trinamool student wing and threatened to harm her, her boyfriend, and even get her parents arrested. She also claimed they filmed the assault and threatened to leak the videos. She sustained injuries while attempting to resist and escape when one of the men allegedly tried to hit her with a hockey stick. A preliminary medical examination was conducted and the scene of the crime was secured for forensic testing, according to a report in The Indian Express. Statements of several witnesses have been recorded. The three accused were presented in court on Friday and sent to four days in police custody. Mishra and Ahmed were arrested from a signal crossing in south Kolkata’s Kasba area on Thursday evening, while Mukherjee was picked up from his residence around 12.30 am the next day.

Political fallout: TMC vs BJP Ruling TMC and the opposition BJP have been trading barbs since the incident came to light. While the TMC condemned the act, it urged political opponents not to politicise the matter. "The full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty," the party said in a statement on X. In a similar vein, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, in a post on X, said, "Crimes against women WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in Bengal. STRICTEST OF STRICT punishment will be meted out to perpetrators. ZERO TOLERANCE for such depraved EVIL criminals."

However, the BJP accused the TMC of harbouring the accused. Party leaders shared multiple photos of Monojit Mishra with senior TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called the incident “horrific” and said crimes against women have continued unchecked in West Bengal. "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, Bengal has become a nightmare for women," he said. Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, blamed the Kolkata Police for failing to prevent such incidents. “The Chief Minister has no right to be in her chair. We shall take this up,” he said, also criticising the absence of senior police officers who were reportedly in Digha for the Chief Minister’s Rath Yatra event. (Said where? Source citation?)

Union Minister and BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the incident proves “female students are not safe in educational institutions” in the state. He further alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal was in “shambles”, according to a PTI report. Meanwhile, in a controversial remark, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, while speaking to reporters, said, “It is not possible to deploy police in colleges. It’s the duty of male colleagues to protect the female colleagues. Women should fight against these people.” His comment drew criticism from across the political spectrum and on social media.

NCW steps in, demands urgent action The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, urging an immediate and time-bound probe. “She (the chairperson) has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” the commission said, according to a PTI report. The NCW has demanded a detailed action-taken report within three days. Campus and street protests erupt The incident has triggered protests by student and youth organisations. Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), and Congress youth units demonstrated outside the college and the Kasba police station. Holding placards and shouting slogans, they demanded swift justice and questioned the safety of women in educational institutions.

Congress leader Asutosh Chatterjee, who led the sit-in, told PTI, “Law and order in the state has gone to sleep.” TMC pushes for anti-rape bill The Trinamool Congress used the moment to renew its call for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, which was tabled after last year’s RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident. The party said the bill, which proposes stricter measures against sexual crimes and faster trials, is being ignored by the Centre. “This tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill… It is extremely unfortunate that the @BJP4India Govt. at the Centre has not lifted a finger to get it implemented,” the party posted on X.