LIVE: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives after diplomatic row

India-Maldives news today: Travel portal EaseMyTrip today suspended all its flight bookings to the Maldives after derogatory remarks made by ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep. CEO Nishant Pitti wrote on his social media page on X on Sunday evening , "In solidarity with our nation, EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings." The Maldives government on Sunday had suspended three ministers in response to derogatory comments toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He said that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, both deputy ministers of youth empowerment, information and arts, and Hassan Zihan, deputy minister of transport and civil aviation been suspended, for disrespectful remarks against PM Modi, who was visiting Lakshadweep.