LIVE: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Qatal, mastermind of Rajouri attack, shot dead in Pakistan

Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was killed in Pakistan on Saturday night. A key operative of the terror outfit, he was involved in multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Qatal, a close aide of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, played a crucial role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi. The attack was carried out under his leadership. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named Abu Qatal in its chargesheet for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack. Delhi's air quality improved to the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 81, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is the lowest AQI recorded in the city for the period from January 1 to March 15 in the last three years. Air quality across Delhi-NCR improved to the 'satisfactory' category. The average AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 85, at 4 pm on March 15. This was the first day of the year on which the AQI had managed to fall under the ambit of the 'Satisfactory' category. Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 70. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 74 and 52, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI was recorded to be 76. US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 24 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days. Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to immediately halt support for the group. He said if Iran threatened the United States, "America will hold you fully accountable and, we won't be nice about it!" The unfolding strikes - which one US official said might continue for weeks - represent the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.